Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amkor Technology, Inc.    AMKR

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AMKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Amkor Technology, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 09:09pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 30, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-3B9FCADB1172A.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
09:09pAMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/26Complimentary Technical Snapshots on Marvell Technology and Three More Semico..
AC
07/24AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
07/24AMKOR TECHNOLOGY : Announces Notice of Full Redemption of 6.625% Senior Notes du..
BU
07/24AMKOR TECHNOLOGY : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on July 30,..
BU
07/19TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : ASML Holding and Amkor Technology
AC
07/19AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination..
AQ
07/18AMKOR TECHNOLOGY : Delivers Industry’s First Package Assembly Design Kit t..
BU
06/20Today's Free Research Reports Coverage on Analog Devices and Three More Semic..
AC
06/01AMKOR TECHNOLOGY : to Present at the Citi 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/29Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
05/18Chip stocks slump on Applied Materials earnings, guidance 
04/26Amkor Technology, Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/26Amkor Technology's (AMKR) CEO Steve Kelley on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
04/26After Hours Gainers / Losers (04/26/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 356 M
EBIT 2018 283 M
Net income 2018 139 M
Debt 2018 654 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,72
P/E ratio 2019 10,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 2 132 M
Chart AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amkor Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,92 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Douglas Kelley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Joo-Jin Kim Executive Chairman
Megan Faust Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John T. Kim Executive Vice Chairman
Roger A. Carolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.-11.04%2 132
ASML HOLDING28.07%93 164
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION3.23%29 079
FORTIVE CORPORATION10.31%28 307
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-10.92%28 230
QORVO22.70%10 323
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.