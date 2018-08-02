Log in
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AMKR)
Amkor Technology : to Present at Oppenheimer’s 21st Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

08/02/2018 | 04:27am CEST

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will participate in Oppenheimer’s 21st Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 1:05 pm Eastern Time (10:05 am Pacific Time) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.

An audio-only webcast of the presentation will be made available, both live and by replay, on the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


© Business Wire 2018
05/18Chip stocks slump on Applied Materials earnings, guidance 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 360 M
EBIT 2018 255 M
Net income 2018 138 M
Debt 2018 762 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,50
P/E ratio 2019 10,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 2 153 M
Chart AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amkor Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,67 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Douglas Kelley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Joo-Jin Kim Executive Chairman
Megan Faust Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John T. Kim Executive Vice Chairman
Roger A. Carolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.-14.13%2 153
ASML HOLDING26.42%92 771
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION3.57%30 814
FORTIVE CORPORATION13.45%28 307
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-7.30%28 260
QORVO21.37%10 151
