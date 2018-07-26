Log in
AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORP (AP)
  Report  
Ampco Pittsburgh : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call (July 26, 2018)

07/26/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

Contact:

Melanie L. Sprowson Director, Investor Relations 412-429-2454 [email protected]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CARNEGIE, PA

July 26, 2018

Ampco-Pittsburgh Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

Carnegie, PA, July 26, 2018 -- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) will hold a conference call on Friday, August 10, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

If you would like to participate in the conference call, please register using the link below or by dialing 1-844-308-3408 at least five minutes before the 10:30 a.m. ET start time.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register, please go to: http://dpregister.com/10122377

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

  • Participant Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-844-308-3408

  • Participant International Dial-in: 1-412-317-5408

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available one hour after the event concludes on our website under the Investors menu at www.ampcopgh.com.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the worldwide steel and aluminum industries, as well as ingot and open die forged products for the oil and gas, aluminum, and plastic extrusion industries. It is also a producer of air and liquid processing equipment, primarily custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils, large custom air handling systems and centrifugal pumps. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom,Sweden, Slovenia, and China. Sales offices are located in North and South America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Corporate headquarters is located in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 15:30:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 463 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 119 M
