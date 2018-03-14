Log in
AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORP (AP)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp : Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation to Host Earnings Call

03/14/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 14, 2018, at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/2729

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 427 M
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,31x
Capitalization 138 M
Chart AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORP
Duration : Period :
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp Technical Analysis Chart | AP | US0320371034 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 21,0 $
Spread / Average Target 88%
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Stanik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rose Hoover President & Chief Administrative Officer
Leonard M. Carroll Chairman
Michael G. McAuley CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Roscoe Carrier Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMPCO-PITTSBURGH CORP-10.08%138
XYLEM14.34%14 028
IDEX CORPORATION11.16%11 208
GRACO INC.2.92%7 837
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION7.19%5 834
COLFAX CORP-15.45%4 131
