News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ampio Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 38th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference August 3, 2018

08/03/2018 | 07:56pm CEST

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) a clinical trial stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the 38th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference. The conference is being held on August 8-9, 2018 at InterContinental Boston in Boston, Massachusetts. Tom Chilcott, Chief Financial Officer, Michael Macaluso, Chief Executive Officer, and Holli Cherevka, Chief Operating Officer will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation scheduled Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 1:00 pm EDT. Management will also be meeting with members of the investment community during one-on-one meetings.

Event: Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
Date: August 8, 2018
Time: 1:00pm - 1:25 pm (Eastern Time)
Location: InterContinental Boston

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. We are developing compounds that decrease inflammation by (i) inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and the transcription level; (ii) activating specific phosphatase or depletion of the available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and (iii) decreasing vascular permeability.

Forward-Looking Statements
Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion™, as well as those associated with clinical trials, expected results, regulatory approvals, the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering arrangements, the Biological License Application (BLA) and decisions and changes in business conditions and similar events, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact
Tom Chilcott
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
Phone: (720) 437-6500

Disclaimer

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 17:55:08 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
