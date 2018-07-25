Log in
AMREST HOLDINGS SE (AMMR)
Amrest : RB 41/2018 Agreement to acquire Sushi Shop Group SAS

07/25/2018 | 01:38am CEST

AmRest Holdings SE ('AmRest', the 'Company') announces signing on July 24th, 2018 of an Agreement between AmRest and Mr. Grégory Marciano, Naxicap Partners SA and remaining sellers (jointly 'Sellers') setting forth AmRest's irrevocable commitment to purchase 100% shares in Sushi Shop Group SAS ('Sushi Shop', 'Group') (the 'Agreement').

The purchase price based on Enterprise Value (on the cash-free and debt-free basis) will amount to approx. EUR 240 million, of which an equivalent of EUR 13 million is to be paid to Mr. Grégory Marciano and Mr. Adrien de Schompré in the AmRest's shares. Additionally, an amount of up to EUR 10 million (earn-out) will be paid to the Sellers upon Sushi Shop reaching certain financial KPI's for 2018.

Sushi Shop is the operator of the leading European chain of Japanese cuisine restaurants comprising of 165 stores, of which about one third are restaurants run by franchisees. Upscale Sushi Shop restaurants are present in France (72% of the entire business) and in 11 other countries (including Spain, Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Italy). The Group's business model is based mainly on the 'delivery' (55% of sales) and 'take-away' (32% of sales) channels.

In 2017 fiscal year the network generated the system sales of approx. EUR 202m. The consolidated revenues of Sushi Shop amounted to ca. EUR 130m.

The parties of the Agreement intend to sign the Share Purchase Agreement in the upcoming weeks and close the transaction within the next couple of months, which will be a subject to consultation with the workers council of Sushi Shop and obtaining clearance by the relevant antitrust authorities.

The acquisition would strengthen AmRest's portfolio with a well-established proprietary brand in sushi segment, a category highly attractive to AmRest's business model. The offer of Sushi Shop shall add substantial leverage on food delivery platforms of the Group.

Legal act:

Art. 17 Sec. 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of The European Parliament and of The Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC

Disclaimer

AmRest Holdings SE published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 23:37:01 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 6 751 M
EBIT 2018 344 M
Net income 2018 227 M
Debt 2018 1 668 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 42,47
P/E ratio 2019 30,26
EV / Sales 2018 1,73x
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 9 992 M
Chart AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Duration : Period :
Amrest Holdings SE Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 505  PLN
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry Joseph McGovern Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Janusz Trybuchowski Chief Operations Officer
Mark R. Chandler Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Steven Kent Winegar Clark Member-Supervisory Board
José Parés Gutiérrez Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMREST HOLDINGS SE16.63%2 698
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-10.87%70 256
COMPASS GROUP PLC2.94%34 277
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC10.61%30 347
SODEXO-19.27%15 792
DARDEN RESTAURANTS15.56%13 674
