AMYRIS INC (AMRS)

AMYRIS INC (AMRS)
My previous session
  Report  
Amyris : Biossance – Save The Sharks

07/26/2018 | 12:55am CEST

It's that time of year again, when the whole country turns its attention to our ocean friends, sharks. Of course, at Biossance we always have our minds on these fascinating creatures because our plant-based squalane is saving thousands of them every day. Want to learn how? Then read on.

Learn more on the Biossance blog.

Biossance is a clean beauty brand owned by Amyris, Inc. Each product in the skincare line features sustainable, sugarcane-derived squalane developed in our Berkeley labs.

Disclaimer

Amyris Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 22:54:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 188 M
EBIT 2018 -10,6 M
Net income 2018 -98,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,55
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 338 M
Chart AMYRIS INC
Duration : Period :
Amyris Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMYRIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,5 $
Spread / Average Target 86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John G. Melo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Mark Duyk Chairman
Eduardo Alvarez Chief Operating Officer
Kathleen Valiasek Chief Financial Officer
Joel Cherry President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMYRIS INC78.93%338
HENKEL-1.40%51 037
ECOLAB4.79%40 491
SIKA AG0.00%21 329
SYMRISE7.96%11 630
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 931