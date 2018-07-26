Amyris : Biossance – Save The Sharks

Back

It's that time of year again, when the whole country turns its attention to our ocean friends, sharks. Of course, at Biossance we always have our minds on these fascinating creatures because our plant-based squalane is saving thousands of them every day. Want to learn how? Then read on.

Learn more on the Biossance blog. ▶

Biossance is a clean beauty brand owned by Amyris, Inc. Each product in the skincare line features sustainable, sugarcane-derived squalane developed in our Berkeley labs.