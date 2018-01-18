Log in
ANA HOLDINGS INC
Report
ANA : Announces Its Fiscal Year 2018 Flight Schedule

01/18/2018

～Responding to the increasing demand in inbound tourism～

TOKYO, January 18, 2018 -ANA announces its fiscal year 2018 flight schedule, which reflects the ongoing trend of growing and varied inbound tourism to Japan as well as greater cargo demand.

Over the past few years, in response to increased air travel demand on a global scale, ANA has continued to expand its network, with a particular focus on international routes. In 2018 ANA will continue to pursue its 'dual hub model' in Tokyo that seeks to capitalise on the characteristics of Haneda and Narita airports, capturing not only outbound travel demand from Japan but also inbound demand from overseas and connecting travel between North America and Asia. This includes the addition of a new route between TOKYO/Haneda and Bangkok.

In response to the increasing inbound demand to resort destinations, ANA will be expanding its domestic network, by starting a new route from Fukuoka to Miyako, and operating routes from NAGOYA/Chubu to Miyako and from Fukuoka to Ishigaki all year round (Miyako and Ishigaki are both in Okinawa).

On Cargo routes, the increase in demand from other Asian countries for Japanese goods from the Kyushu market has led to the decision to open new cargo routes from OSAKA/Kansai to Kitakyushu and from Kitakyushu to Okinawa. Through the regular freighter service from Kyushu and the cargo hub in Okinawa, ANA will continue to drive profitability on cargo routes.

In addition to the expansion of its network, ANA will continue to prioritize efforts to maintain and improve service quality, ensuring punctuality and the reliable operation of aircraft.

ANA will continue to push forward with the introduction of new fleets of aircraft, offering superior levels of passenger comfort. On international routes, ANA will continue to expand the number of routes in Asia offering fully-flat Business class seats and also Premium Economy seats and will welcome Japan's first Airbus A380 and the newest model in the Boeing 787 series, the Boeing 787-10 to its fleet.

On domestic routes, further Airbus A321neo aircraft will be introduced, taking the total number to 11 by the end of the FY 2018. The Airbus A321neo offers personal seat monitors on every seat.

ANA offers ultimate convenience in air travel and looks forward to welcoming you on board.

Further details on international, domestic and cargo routes and our fleet of aircraft can be found below.
*Flight plans are subject to approval by the relevant authorities. All schedules are subject to change.

International Routes

On international routes, from June 1st, ANA will introduce a new route between Haneda and Bangkok, making use of early morning and late evening slots. This additional route will make it easier for those travelling from other regions in Japan to connect onto flights to Bangkok and takes the total number of flights on this route to 5 per day. This will provide greater convenience for those travelling to/from Thailand for business or leisure.

This new route between TOKYO/Haneda and Bangkok will be open for sale from January 23, 2018. Special fares will be offered for a limited time. Please visit ANA SKY WEB for further details.

ANA will continue to expand the number of routes in Asia offering fully-flat Business Class seats and also Premium Economy seats, offering greater comfort for passengers. In addition, for the first time in Japan, the world's largest aircraft, the Airbus A380, is due to be introduced on Hawaii routes. ANA will also receive orders of the newest model in the Boeing 787 series, the Boeing 787-10, which features the longest fuselage in the Boeing 787 series, and expects these aircraft to enter service from FY 2019.

(1) New routes and changes in flight frequency

Domestic Routes

In order to provide passengers with greater convenience, ANA will introduce new routes from Fukuoka to Miyako and Ishigaki (both in Okinawa prefecture) in response to increasing demand for leisure destinations. ANA will continue to monitor demand and competition on this route and update its flight timetable and fleet accordingly. ANA will also introduce additional Airbus 321neo aircraft with personal seat monitors on all seats, taking the total number to 11 by the end of the FY 2018.

From April, all passengers will be able to access onboard Wi-Fi for free, with plans to also increase the amount of video content that is currently available for free to over one hundred pieces. Through the introduction of new aircraft and entertainment on board, ANA will continue to improve service for all passengers.

(1) Additional flights and resumptions of suspended routes

(2) Suspended routes and reduced frequency

Cargo Routes

On Cargo routes, ANA continues to optimize its cargo network in response to an increasing demand in recent years and will introduce additional routes from Kitakyushu airport. The Kyushu area is home to manufacturing industries including automobiles and semi-conductors and through a regular freighter service out of Kyushu, ANA aims to increase the visibility of this important market. What is more, use of the Okinawa cargo hub will allow for next morning deliveries to a number of Chinese and other Asian cities. Through the reorganization of its cargo network, ANA not only aims to improve profitability, but also contribute to the development of the Kyushu region.

(1) New cargo routes and increased frequency

(2) Suspended cargo routes and reduced frequency

Contact:ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111, [email protected]

About ANA
ANA is the largest airline in Japan by revenues and passenger numbers. Founded in 1952, ANA flies today on 85 international routes and 116 domestic routes. The ANA group has 39,000 employees and a fleet of about 260 aircraft. In FY2016, it carried 52.1 million passengers and generated revenues of 1.77 trillion Japanese yen. ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999 and has joint-ventures with United Airlines on trans-Pacific and Asia routes, and with Lufthansa, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines on Japan-Europe routes. Its Frequent Flyer Program, ANA Mileage Club, has more than 26 million members. ANA was voted Airline of the Year for 2013 by Air Transport World Magazine, and in 2017 was awarded five stars for the fifth consecutive year by the world's leading Airline and Airport review site, SKYTRAX. ANA is the launch customer and biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 06:04:09 UTC.

