ANADARKO PETROLEUM (APC)

ANADARKO PETROLEUM (APC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 07/31 11:09:35 pm
70.3050 USD   -4.62%
11:01pANADARKO PETROL : Swings to a Quarterly Profit -- Earnings Review
DJ
10:24pANADARKO PETROL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:11pANADARKO PETROL : Announces 2018 Second-Quarter Results
PR
Anadarko Petroleum : Swings to a Quarterly Profit -- Earnings Review

07/31/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

By Maria Armental

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter results. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Anadarko swung to a second-quarter profit of $29 million, or 5 cents a share, from a loss of $415 million, or 76 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding certain items, Anadarko reported a profit of 54 cents a share, compared with analysts' projected 56 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters.

REVENUE: Revenue rose 21% to $3.29 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion.

COSTS: Expenses fell 11% to $2.47 billion.

COMMENTARY: Chief Executive Al Walker said in a statement Anadarko's liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique has made good progress, and company officials still expect to make a final investment decision in the first half of 2019.

STOCK: Shares, which outperform the market with a 36% gain this year, fell 1% to $72.40 in after-hours trading.

Write to Maria Armental at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM -0.76% 73.15 Delayed Quote.37.42%
WTI -2.46% 68.34 Delayed Quote.15.69%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 233 M
EBIT 2018 3 489 M
Net income 2018 1 247 M
Debt 2018 13 410 M
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 31,00
P/E ratio 2019 19,32
EV / Sales 2018 3,87x
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
Capitalization 37 771 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 85,5 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Walker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert G. Gwin Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Mario M. Coll Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
H. Paulett Eberhart Lead Independent Director
John Rousmaniere Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANADARKO PETROLEUM37.42%37 771
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.66%84 011
EOG RESOURCES20.38%74 592
CNOOC LTD16.58%72 835
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.32%64 447
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.16%43 868
