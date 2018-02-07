Anadarko Petroleum : to Participate at Upcoming Energy Conference

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) today announced that Al Walker, Anadarko Chairman, President and CEO, will participate at the Credit Suisse 2018 Energy Summit on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at 7:30 a.m. MST in Vail, Colorado.

The link to the audio webcast presentation will be available in the Investor section at www.anadarko.com. The replay and slide presentation also will be available on the company's website for approximately 30 days following the event.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20141103/156201LOGO

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's mission is to deliver a competitive and sustainable rate of return to shareholders by exploring for, acquiring and developing oil and natural gas resources vital to the world's health and welfare. As of year-end 2017, the company had 1.44 billion barrels-equivalent of proved reserves, making it one of the world's largest independent exploration and production companies. For more information about Anadarko and APC Flash Feed updates, please visit www.anadarko.com .

Anadarko Contacts

INVESTORS :

Robin Fielder, [email protected] , 832.636.1462

Kate Sloan, [email protected] , 832.636.2562

Andy Taylor, [email protected] , 832.636.3089

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anadarko-to-participate-at-upcoming-energy-conference-300595410.html

SOURCE Anadarko Petroleum Corporation