Analog Devices : Announces Offering and Pricing of Senior Notes

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) announced it has priced an offering
of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.850% senior unsecured
notes due March 12, 2020 and $450 million aggregate principal amount of
2.950% senior unsecured notes due January 12, 2021. The offering is
being conducted pursuant to an effective registration statement under
the Securities Act of 1933.
Analog Devices intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay
a portion of the amount outstanding under its five-year term loan. This
offering is expected to close on March 12, 2018, subject to customary
closing conditions.
The joint book-running managers for the offering are Merrill Lynch,
Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., SMBC
Nikko Securities America, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.
The co-manager is The Williams Capital Group, L.P.
Analog Devices has filed a registration statement (including a
prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication
relates. Before you invest, you should read these documents and other
documents Analog Devices has filed with the SEC for more complete
information about Analog Devices and this offering. You may get these
documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, Analog Devices or any underwriter or dealer participating
in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request
it by calling Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
toll-free at 1-800-294-1322; MUFG Securities Americas Inc. toll-free at
1877-649-6848; SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. at 1-888-868-6856; or
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751.
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy
any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any
such jurisdiction.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is the leading global high-performance
analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering
challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by
intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched
technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret.
Forward Looking Statements
This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements
regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the
safe harbor created under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995 and other safe harbors under the Securities Act of 1933 (the
“Securities Act”) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange
Act”). All statements other than statements of historical fact are
statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including
statements relating to the offering of the notes and the use of proceeds
therefrom. Such statements are based on Analog Devices’ current
expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties,
which could cause actual results to differ materially from those
described in the forward-looking statements. The following important
factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to
differ materially from those described in these forward-looking
statements: completion of the offering on the terms described, if at all
and any faltering in global economic conditions or the stability of
credit and financial markets. You should pay particular attention to the
important risk factors and cautionary statements referenced in the “Risk
Factors” section of the prospectus related to the offering referenced
above, as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements described
in Analog Devices’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”), including the risk factors contained in its most recent
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements represent
management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except
as required by law, Analog Devices does not undertake any obligation to
update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect subsequent events
or circumstances.
Analog Devices and the Analog Devices logo are registered trademarks or
trademarks of Analog Devices, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in
this document are the property of their respective owners.
(ADI-WEB)
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005138/en/