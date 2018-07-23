Log in
Analog Devices : rsquo; Self-Calibrating Energy Metering IC Simplifies Embedded Electricity Measurement

07/23/2018 | 08:33pm CEST

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced an energy metering IC with autocalibration for single-phase energy measurement applications. The new ADE9153A uses mSure® technology to automatically calibrate the measurement system, significantly reducing calibration time, labor and equipment costs. As the only energy measurement IC with autocalibration, the ADE9153A enables designers of intelligent lighting, datacenter, EV charging, and industrial applications to add with ease billing-grade accurate energy measurement to their products. Traditional energy measurement ICs require calibration using expensive, external reference grade voltage and current sources. In contrast, the ADE9153A uses mSure technology to calibrate the system based on direct measurements of the metering systems energy measurement signal path. Products engineered to use the ADE9153A can autocalibrate during production, bypassing the need to build, maintain and deploy precision calibration racks on the production floor.


The ADE9153A supports active energy standards including IEC 62053-21, IEC 62053-22, EN50470-3, OIML R46, and ANSI C12.20. Reactive energy standards IEC 62053-23 and IEC 62053-24 are also supported. The ADE9153A includes power quality measurements such as zero crossing detection, line period calculation, angle measurement, dip and swell, peak and overcurrent detection, and power factor measurements.

ADE9153A Product Highlights:

  • Fast, automatic calibration based on direct measurement of the metering signal path
  • External reference current and voltage sources are not needed
  • Supports Class 0.5 and Class 1 energy measurement accuracy
  • 3 high performance ADCs with 88 dB SNR and a high-gain current channel
  • Advanced metrology features: Watt, VAR, VA, Zx, dip, swell, peak, overcurrent, etc.

Pricing and Availability


Disclaimer

Analog Devices Inc. published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 18:32:01 UTC
