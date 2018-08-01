Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Analytica Limited    ALT   AU000000ALT0

ANALYTICA LIMITED (ALT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Analytica : USFDA Issues Warning Letters to Vaginal Rejuvenation Laser Manufacturers for Deceptive Treatment Claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 03:38am CEST

P E R I C O AC H

ANALYTICA LTD - ABN 12 006 464 866

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

USFDA Issues Warning Letters to Vaginal Rejuvenation Laser Manufacturers for Deceptive Treatment Claims

1 August 2018. Analytica would like to direct shareholders to a recent USFDA announcement regarding Vaginal Rejuvenations.

https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm615130.htm

'Vaginal rejuvenation' products use lasers to scar the tissue inside the vagina and sellers of these products have made claims about treating conditions including urinary incontinence and sexual function. The FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D said in the announcement that "These products have serious risks and don't have adequate evidence to support their use for these purposes. We are deeply concerned women are being harmed."

This concern follows international investigations into other treatments for pelvic floor disorders including the Australian Senate inquiry into mesh implants. Internationally recognised bodies such as the American College of Physicians and American College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology recommend pelvic floor exercise as the first-line treatment for urinary incontinence and other pelvic floor disorders. Other treatments such as pharmaceuticals and surgery should only be considered after pelvic floor exercises have been tried.

Analytica Chairman Dr Michael Monsour says "This comes as no surprise. The pelvic floor consists of a complex set of muscles and if you want to reduce the symptoms of incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse, pelvic floor exercises work. It's not magic - you just need to put in the hard work. The good news is that the PeriCoach is a proven solution. It can ensure pelvic exercises are performed correctly and regularly, and if further treatment is necessary, a woman can share with her clinician a report on her exercise history and conservative treatment programme compliance."

For more information, please contact:[email protected]

For more information about the PeriCoach System, visit:www.PeriCoach.com

For more information about Analytica, visitwww.AnalyticaMedical.com

Follow us on:

About Analytica Limited

Analytica's lead product is the PeriCoach® System - an e-health treatment system for women who suffer Stress Urinary Incontinence. This affects 1 in 3 women worldwide and is mostly caused by trauma to the pelvic floor muscles as a result of pregnancy, childbirth and menopause.

PeriCoach comprises a device, web portal and smartphone app. The device evaluates activity in pelvic floor muscles. This information is transmitted to a smartphone app and can be loaded to a cloud database where physicians can monitor patient progress via web portal. This novel system enables physicians to remotely determine if a woman is performing her pelvic floor exercises and if these are improving her condition. Strengthening of the pelvic floor muscles can also potentially improve sexual sensation or satisfaction and orgasm potential in some women.

PeriCoach has regulatory clearance in Australia, and has CE mark and USFDA 510(k) clearance. The product is available for sale from pericoach.com in Australia, New Zealand, UK and Ireland.

Disclaimer

Analytica Limited published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 01:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANALYTICA LIMITED
03:38aANALYTICA : USFDA Issues Warning Letters to Vaginal Rejuvenation Laser Manufactu..
PU
06/12ANALYTICA : raises $1,532m from Options and Placements
PU
05/02ANALYTICA : PeriCoach Expands Clinical Indication to Include Pelvic Organ Prolap..
PU
2017ANALYTICA : Notice of Option Expiry
PU
2017ANALYTICA : Appointment of Navigant Capital Advisors
PU
2017ANALYTICA : Appendix 4C
PU
2017ANALYTICA : Entitlement Offer Shortfall Share Issue
PU
2017ANALYTICA : Corporate Plan Progress Update
PU
2017ANALYTICA : Replacement Prospectus
PU
2017ANALYTICA : Entitlement Offer
PU
More news
Chart ANALYTICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Analytica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Geoff Daly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Phillip Monsour Chairman
Ross Mangelsdorf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Warren Stephen Brooks Non-Executive Director
Carl Stubbings Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANALYTICA LIMITED20.00%0
STRYKER CORPORATION6.56%64 050
SMITH & NEPHEW5.43%15 601
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV11.35%2 637
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.1.73%2 141
GLAUKOS CORP54.19%1 410
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.