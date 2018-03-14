AnalytixInsight Inc : AnalytixInsight Inc. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th and 10th in New York City at the Essex House

Log in
03/14/2018 | 06:52pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSX-V: ALY) (OTCQB: ATIXF) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on April 9th and 10th in New York City.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

AnalytixInsight (analytixinsight.com) is an artificial intelligence company. Its online portal CapitalCube (capitalcube.com) algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create actionable narratives and detailed research reports on approximately 50,000 global stocks and ETFs for investors, finance portals and media outlets including Yahoo Finance, The Wall Street Journal, and Thomson Reuters. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in Marketwall, a mobile platform for banking and stock trading (marketwallcorporate.com), in partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo. AnalytixInsight also owns Euclides Technologies Inc. (euclidestech.com), a workflow analytics systems integrator.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com) and click the "Registration" button.

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com).

MARQUEE SPONSORS

  • The Special Equities Group
  • Maxim Group

PLATINUM SPONSOR

  • Marcum

OTHER SPONSORS

  • MZ Group
  • Proactive Investors
  • Issuer Direct
  • Hunter Taubman Fischer & LI LLC
  • VStock Transfer
  • Irth Communications
  • PCG Advisory Group
  • CoreIR
  • PubCoCEO

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Tony Yu, CEO at [email protected]

SOURCE: AnalytixInsight Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
