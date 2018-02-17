AnaptysBio Presents Updated Data from ANB020 Phase 2a Atopic Dermatitis Trial at AAD Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq:ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation, today announced that updated data from the company’s Phase 2a trial of ANB020, AnaptysBio’s wholly-owned anti-IL-33 antibody program, in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis was presented today at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in San Diego. The oral presentation, titled “Proof-of-Concept Phase-2a Clinical Trial of ANB020 (Anti-IL-33 Antibody) in the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Adult Atopic Dermatitis” was presented by the principal investigator of the ANB020 Phase 2a clinical trial, Dr. Graham Ogg, professor of dermatology at Oxford University in Oxford, England, and is available through the publications section of the AnaptysBio website.



This Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial assessed ANB020 efficacy and safety in 12 moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis patients. The primary efficacy objective of this study was to determine the percentage of patients achieving 50 percent improvement in their Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI) score relative to enrollment baseline (EASI-50) on day 29 post-ANB020 administration. Each patient was dosed with placebo 14 days following enrollment, and subsequently administered a single 300mg intravenous dose of ANB020 one week after placebo.

Key observations presented by Dr. Ogg during the aforementioned presentation included:

ANB020 was efficacious in all 12 patients enrolled in this trial with each patient achieving at least EASI-50 on or before day 57 post-ANB020 administration.

Rapid clinical response was observed by day 15 post-ANB020 administration with nine of 12 patients (75 percent) achieving EASI-50, of which three patients (25 percent) also achieved EASI score improvement of 75 percent relative to baseline (EASI-75).

Day 29 results exceeded the primary efficacy objective of the trial with 10 of 12 patients (83 percent) achieving EASI-50, of which four patients (33 percent) also achieved EASI-75.

Efficacy was sustained through day 140 following single dose administration of ANB020 with five of 12 patients (42 percent) achieving EASI-50, of which three patients (25%) also achieved EASI-75.

ANB020 efficacy was not limited by disease severity as ANB020 was similarly efficacious in the seven of 12 enrolled patients treated with systemic immuno-modulators pre-study, which exhibited an average EASI baseline score of 36 upon enrollment, relative to the remaining five of 12 enrolled patients that did not require systemic immuno-modulators pre-study and exhibited an average EASI baseline score of 27. The average baseline EASI score upon enrollment across all 12 patients was 32.

Other atopic dermatitis efficacy endpoints, including the 5-point Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) scale, the SCORing Atopic Dermatitis (SCORAD) scale, Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) and the 5-dimensional pruritus scale, demonstrated rapid and sustained single dose ANB020 efficacy results in a similar manner to the aforementioned EASI results.

ANB020 was generally well-tolerated by all patients and no drug-related safety signals were observed. The most frequent adverse events reported were dizziness in 17% of patients post-placebo and headache in 25% of patients post-ANB020 administration. A single serious adverse event of depression was reported on Day 140 post-ANB020 administration, which was consistent with the patient’s pre-trial history of depression and was deemed not drug-related.

During the first half of 2018, AnaptysBio plans to initiate a Phase 2b randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial in 200-300 adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis to evaluate various dose levels and dosing frequencies of subcutaneously-administered ANB020, with data expected in 2019.

About ANB020

ANB020 is an antibody that potently binds and inhibits the activity of interleukin-33, or IL-33, a pro-inflammatory cytokine that multiple studies have indicated is a central mediator of atopic diseases, including atopic dermatitis, food allergies and asthma. In addition to the aforementioned Phase 2a and Phase 2b clinical trials in moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis patients, AnaptysBio has completed enrollment of a 20-patient randomized, double blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial in severe adult peanut allergy patients where top-line data are anticipated in March 2018 and is currently enrolling a 24-patient randomized, double blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial in severe adult eosinophilic asthma patients where top-line data are anticipated in the second quarter 2018.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes its anti-IL-33 antibody (ANB020) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; its anti-IL-36R antibody (ANB019) for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases where immune checkpoint receptors are insufficiently activated, which have demonstrated efficacy in an animal model of graft-versus-host disease. AnaptysBio’s antibody pipeline has been developed using its proprietary somatic hypermutation (SHM) platform, which uses in vitro SHM for antibody discovery and is designed to replicate key features of the human immune system to overcome the limitations of competing antibody discovery technologies. AnaptysBio has also developed multiple therapeutic antibodies in an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO and an inflammation partnership with Celgene, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-033), which are currently under clinical development with TESARO, and an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) currently in the clinic with Celgene.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: the timing of the release of data from our clinical trials, including ANB020’s Phase 2a trials in severe adult peanut allergy patients and severe adult eosinophilic asthma patients, and Phase 2b clinical trial in moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis patients; our ability to launch a Phase 2b clinical trial of ANB020 in moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis patients; and the success of our partnership with TESARO and Celgene. Statements including words such as “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” or “ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s ability to advance its product candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the company’s ability to protect intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

