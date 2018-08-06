Log in
ANDEAVOR (ANDV)

ANDEAVOR (ANDV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/06 10:00:16 pm
148.39 USD   +0.82%
08/06Andeavor 2Q Earnings Rise on Year; Andeavor Logistics Reports Rec..
DJ
08/06ANDEAVOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06ANDEAVOR : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Andeavor 2Q Earnings Rise on Year; Andeavor Logistics Reports Record Net

08/06/2018 | 11:55pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Andeavor said its second-quarter earnings rose from a year earlier, and the company said its logistics business reported its best quarter ever.

The refining company on Monday reported earnings of $$515 million, or $3.38 a share, in its latest quarter. On an adjusted basis, Andeavor earned $3.41 a share. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $3.04 a share, according to FactSet.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $12.47 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $11.83 billion.

In April, Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor in a $23 billion deal, creating the largest oil refiner in the U.S. Marathon recently said its chief executive, Gary Heminger, would continue as chairman and CEO of the post-combination company. Gregory J. Goff, president and CEO of Andeavor, would serve as executive vice chairman. Marathon Chief Financial Officer Timothy T. Griffith would serve as CFO in the company.

The company said an Andeavor shareholder meeting was scheduled for Sept. 24, and subject to approval of shareholders and customary closing conditions, they expect the strategic combination with Marathon to close Oct. 1.

Also on Monday, the company announced the completion of a $1.6 billion drop down, with Andeavor receiving $1.25 billion in Andeavor Logistics' common equity units and $300 million in cash. "As a result, our ownership in Andeavor Logistics has increased from 59% to 64%," said Mr. Goff, Andeavor chairman and chief executive.

Andeavor Logistics on Monday reported record second-quarter net earnings of $148 million, or 63 cents per diluted common unit. The company also said it received a portfolio of logistics assets from Andeavor, which are expected to generate 2019 annual net earnings of $105 million to $115 million and 2020 annual net earnings of $120 million to $125 million.

In after-hours trading, shares of Andeavor rose 0.01% to $148.41. Shares of Andeavor Logistics were up 0.04% at $47.57.

Company websites:

http://ir.andeavor.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=79122&p=irol-irhome

http://ir.andeavorlogistics.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=242247&p=irol-IRHome

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANDEAVOR 0.82% 148.39 Delayed Quote.28.72%
ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP 3.28% 47.55 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.95% 79.84 Delayed Quote.19.87%
WTI 0.44% 68.85 Delayed Quote.14.64%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 46 092 M
EBIT 2018 2 403 M
Net income 2018 1 336 M
Debt 2018 7 669 M
Yield 2018 1,67%
P/E ratio 2018 16,91
P/E ratio 2019 11,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 22 242 M
Chart ANDEAVOR
Duration : Period :
Andeavor Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDEAVOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 153 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory James Goff Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Cynthia J. Warner Executive Vice President-Operations
Steven M. Sterin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. Wiley Independent Director
Jimmy W. Nokes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDEAVOR28.72%22 242
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.11%339 554
BP7.23%145 830
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP7.34%115 932
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES27.75%108 826
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.40%67 468
