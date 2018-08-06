Andeavor 2Q Earnings Rise on Year; Andeavor Logistics Reports Record Net

By Stephen Nakrosis



Andeavor said its second-quarter earnings rose from a year earlier, and the company said its logistics business reported its best quarter ever.

The refining company on Monday reported earnings of $$515 million, or $3.38 a share, in its latest quarter. On an adjusted basis, Andeavor earned $3.41 a share. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $3.04 a share, according to FactSet.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $12.47 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $11.83 billion.

In April, Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor in a $23 billion deal, creating the largest oil refiner in the U.S. Marathon recently said its chief executive, Gary Heminger, would continue as chairman and CEO of the post-combination company. Gregory J. Goff, president and CEO of Andeavor, would serve as executive vice chairman. Marathon Chief Financial Officer Timothy T. Griffith would serve as CFO in the company.

The company said an Andeavor shareholder meeting was scheduled for Sept. 24, and subject to approval of shareholders and customary closing conditions, they expect the strategic combination with Marathon to close Oct. 1.

Also on Monday, the company announced the completion of a $1.6 billion drop down, with Andeavor receiving $1.25 billion in Andeavor Logistics' common equity units and $300 million in cash. "As a result, our ownership in Andeavor Logistics has increased from 59% to 64%," said Mr. Goff, Andeavor chairman and chief executive.

Andeavor Logistics on Monday reported record second-quarter net earnings of $148 million, or 63 cents per diluted common unit. The company also said it received a portfolio of logistics assets from Andeavor, which are expected to generate 2019 annual net earnings of $105 million to $115 million and 2020 annual net earnings of $120 million to $125 million.

In after-hours trading, shares of Andeavor rose 0.01% to $148.41. Shares of Andeavor Logistics were up 0.04% at $47.57.

Company websites:

http://ir.andeavor.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=79122&p=irol-irhome

http://ir.andeavorlogistics.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=242247&p=irol-IRHome

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at [email protected]