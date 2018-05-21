Andrews Sykes : Air Conditioning Hire provide emergency cooling solution for server room

A high-profile London building was undergoing a major refurbishment project which included the removal of a permanent air conditioning system serving the communications rooms. As a result, our specialists were drafted in to provide the client with a temporary cooling solution to ensure the correct environment was maintained to protect sensitive hardware contained within.

Shortly after initial contact, one of our local specialists visited the site to assess the specifications of the area before proposing a suitable air conditioning hire package to preserve the desired low temperatures.

[Attachment] After discussions, it was decided that three PAC22 air conditioning units would provide the necessary amount of cooling to keep temperatures down on site. Our specialists positioned one PAC22 in each section of the application and used lengths of ducting to transfer warm air outside the building.

The high-volume cooling system proposed was quickly installed by our experts and proved extremely successful in combatting high temperatures within the communications room. As a result, all electrical equipment remained online and fully functional throughout the time in which our portable air conditioners were on hire.

View full case study