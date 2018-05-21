Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Andrews Sykes Group plc    ASY   GB0002684552

ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC (ASY)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Andrews Sykes : Air Conditioning Hire provide emergency cooling solution for server room

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 11:25am CEST

A high-profile London building was undergoing a major refurbishment project which included the removal of a permanent air conditioning system serving the communications rooms. As a result, our specialists were drafted in to provide the client with a temporary cooling solution to ensure the correct environment was maintained to protect sensitive hardware contained within.

Shortly after initial contact, one of our local specialists visited the site to assess the specifications of the area before proposing a suitable air conditioning hire package to preserve the desired low temperatures.

[Attachment] After discussions, it was decided that three PAC22 air conditioning units would provide the necessary amount of cooling to keep temperatures down on site. Our specialists positioned one PAC22 in each section of the application and used lengths of ducting to transfer warm air outside the building.

The high-volume cooling system proposed was quickly installed by our experts and proved extremely successful in combatting high temperatures within the communications room. As a result, all electrical equipment remained online and fully functional throughout the time in which our portable air conditioners were on hire.

View full case study

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 09:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
11:29aANDREWS SYKES : Growth for Sykes
AQ
11:25aANDREWS SYKES : Air Conditioning Hire provide emergency cooling solution for ser..
PU
05/17ANDREWS SYKES : Air Conditioning playing our part in the Royal Wedding celebrati..
PU
05/16ANDREWS SYKES : provide short-term ventilation rental to assist with flume maint..
PU
05/14ANDREWS SYKES : provide chiller equipment to one of the country largest supplier..
PU
05/11ANDREWS SYKES : Ventilation hire provide bespoke extraction solution for major c..
PU
05/09ANDREWS SYKES : Heat for Hire wish Chris Ingram well following Rally Islas Canar..
PU
05/08ANDREWS SYKES : Sykes Pumps hire provide pumping equipment for old Sykes House s..
PU
05/02ANDREWS SYKES : Ingram aims to build on successful start at Rally Canarias
PU
04/27ANDREWS SYKES : provide short-term chiller to assist with the preservation of st..
PU
More news
Chart ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Andrews Sykes Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | ASY | GB0002684552 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Thomas Wood Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Jacques Gaston Murray Chairman
Andrew Phillips Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Mignolet Non-Executive Director
Marie-Claire Leon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC-7.21%0
ASHTEAD GROUP15.31%15 222
AIR LEASE CORP-7.30%4 626
AIRCASTLE LIMITED-9.58%1 656
RAMIRENT OYJ10.63%1 116
CRAMO OYJ4.76%1 083
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.