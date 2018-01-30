ANDRITZ : successfully starts up neXline needlepunch line supplied to AFITEX, France

The scope of supply included all of the machines from opening and blending to end-of-line with profiling capabilities. This line uses proven ANDRITZ equipment such as:

an opening and blending unit APC 1500

an aXcess carding machine with a width of 2.5 m

a crosslapper Profile P325

two A50 needlelooms with the innovative Zeta drafter

This order demonstrates the strong partnership between ANDRITZ and AFITEX. AFITEX operates an ANDRITZ needlepunch line in Algeria, which enabled them to become the leading geotextiles producer in North Africa.

AFITEX has specialized in drainage, earth retaining, and lining systems for more than 20 years and is now one of the global leaders in these geosynthetic activities. With references in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and North America, AFITEX covers a wide area of applications, including construction, public works, landfill, and mining engineering.

