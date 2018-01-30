Log in
ANDRITZ AG
News
ANDRITZ : successfully starts up neXline needlepunch line supplied to AFITEX, France

01/30/2018

The scope of supply included all of the machines from opening and blending to end-of-line with profiling capabilities. This line uses proven ANDRITZ equipment such as:

  • an opening and blending unit APC 1500
  • an aXcess carding machine with a width of 2.5 m
  • a crosslapper Profile P325
  • two A50 needlelooms with the innovative Zeta drafter

This order demonstrates the strong partnership between ANDRITZ and AFITEX. AFITEX operates an ANDRITZ needlepunch line in Algeria, which enabled them to become the leading geotextiles producer in North Africa.

AFITEX has specialized in drainage, earth retaining, and lining systems for more than 20 years and is now one of the global leaders in these geosynthetic activities. With references in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and North America, AFITEX covers a wide area of applications, including construction, public works, landfill, and mining engineering.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
ANDRITZ is a globally leading supplier of plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, the pulp and paper industry, the metalworking and steel industries, and for solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors as well as for animal feed and biomass pelleting. Other important business segments include automation and service business. In addition, the international Group is also active in the power generating sector (steam boiler plants, biomass boilers, recovery boilers, and gasification plants) and in environmental technology (flue gas cleaning plants) and offers equipment for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboard as well as recycling plants. The publicly listed technology Group is headquartered in Graz, Austria, and has a staff of approximately 25,700 employees. ANDRITZ operates more than 250 sites in over 40 countries.

Andritz AG published this content on 30 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2018 07:44:01 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 5 878 M
EBIT 2017 405 M
Net income 2017 277 M
Finance 2017 880 M
Yield 2017 3,17%
P/E ratio 2017 18,05
P/E ratio 2018 17,22
EV / Sales 2017 0,72x
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
Capitalization 5 136 M
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | ANDR | AT0000730007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 53,0 €
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Leitner President & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark von Laer Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Kurt Stiassny Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Fritz Oberlerchner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDRITZ AG4.62%6 347
FANUC CORP11.30%57 484
ATLAS COPCO AB3.64%54 948
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES9.71%28 794
PARKER HANNIFIN5.05%27 507
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER0.02%25 840
