News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Anglo American : De Beers Sales Cycle 6

07/31/2018 | 08:19am CEST

31 July 2018

Anglo American rough diamond sales value for De Beers' sixth sales cycle of 2018

Anglo American plc announces the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auction Sales) for De Beers' sixth sales cycle of 2018, amounting to $530 million.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers Group, said: 'In the sixth sales cycle of the year, demand for De Beers rough diamonds was in line with expectations during the seasonally quieter summer period for the industry's midstream sector.'

Cycle 6 2018(1)

(provisional)

Cycle 5 2018(2)

(actual)

Cycle 6 2017

(actual)

Sales value(3)

$530m

$581m

$576m

(1) Cycle 6 2018 provisional sales value represents sales as at 30 July 2018.

(2) Cycle 5 2018 actual sales value is restated following the earlier publication of a provisional figure for the fifth sales cycle of 2018.

(3) Sales values are quoted on a consolidated accounting basis and are before capitalisation of pre-commercial production revenues at Gahcho Kué. Auction Sales included in a given cycle are the sum of all sales between the end of the preceding cycle and the end of the noted cycle.

For further information, please contact:

Notes to editors:

Anglo American is a global diversified mining business and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the metals and minerals to meet the growing consumer-driven demands of the world's developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine, process, move and market our products to our customers around the world.

As a responsible miner - of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum and other precious metals, iron ore, coal and nickel - we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our key partners and stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate and for society at large. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:17:14 UTC
