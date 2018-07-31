Anglo American : rough diamond sales value for De Beers’ sixth sales cycle of 2018

Anglo American plc announces the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auction Sales) for De Beers' sixth sales cycle of 2018, amounting to $530 million.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers Group, said: 'In the sixth sales cycle of the year, demand for De Beers rough diamonds was in line with expectations during the seasonally quieter summer period for the industry's midstream sector.'

Cycle 6 2018(1)

(provisional) Cycle 5 2018(2)

(actual) Cycle 6 2017

(actual) Sales value(3) $530m $581m $576m