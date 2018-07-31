Anglo American : rough diamond sales value for De Beers’ sixth sales cycle of 2018

Anglo American plc announces the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auction Sales) for De Beers' sixth sales cycle of 2018, amounting to $530 million.
Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers Group, said: 'In the sixth sales cycle of the year, demand for De Beers rough diamonds was in line with expectations during the seasonally quieter summer period for the industry's midstream sector.'
Cycle 6 2018(1)
(provisional)
Cycle 5 2018(2)
(actual)
Cycle 6 2017
(actual)
Sales value(3)
$530m
$581m
$576m
(1) Cycle 6 2018 provisional sales value represents sales as at 30 July 2018.
(2) Cycle 5 2018 actual sales value is restated following the earlier publication of a provisional figure for the fifth sales cycle of 2018.
(3) Sales values are quoted on a consolidated accounting basis and are before capitalisation of pre-commercial production revenues at Gahcho Kué. Auction Sales included in a given cycle are the sum of all sales between the end of the preceding cycle and the end of the noted cycle.
