FTSE 100 and mid-caps scale fresh records as global rally roars on

01/05/2018 | 05:52pm CET
Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

Britain's main stock index and the mid-cap benchmark scaled new peaks on Friday, lifted by a wave of gains across equities worldwide, while a sharp fall in UK car sales hit some motor dealers and insurance stocks.

The FTSE 100 <.FTSE> closed 0.4 percent higher at 7724.22 points after hitting a record of 7,727.7 around mid-session, boosted by miners, utilities and consumer staples stocks. Mid-caps in the FTSE 250 index <.FTMC> also touched a new record, up 0.5 percent.

Still, the British market lagged bigger moves in European stocks after impressive economic data for the euro zone.

"The UK stock market and UK economy are quite starkly different," said Edward Park, investment director at Brooks Macdonald, adding that he continued to expect lower equity returns from Britain than European and U.S. stocks.

Analysts have, however, begun turning more optimistic on FTSE 100 companies' earnings, revising up their estimates in the past two weeks as a commodities rally pushed the index higher.

Centrica (>> Centrica) and United Utilities (>> United Utilities) led the leaderboard after Credit Suisse upgraded both stocks, revising up its view on the sector.

Analysts at the Swiss bank said the worst case for UK domestic energy suppliers was now priced in, and the stocks carried large risk discounts.

Motor insurers were the main laggards after car sales data showed the sharpest fall in new car registrations since 2009.

Admiral (>> Admiral Group) sank 2.9 percent to the bottom of the FTSE.

Admiral was doubly hit by both the car sales data and a downgrade to "underweight" from JP Morgan.

A Mediobanca analyst said Admiral was heavily exposed to the UK car market, with nearly 100 percent of profits made domestically.

Some small-caps were also hit by the weaker sales data, with auto retailer Pendragon (>> Pendragon PLC) down 1.6 percent and Autotrader (>> Auto Trader Group) falling 0.5 percent.

Mid-cap stocks were helped to their record by strong industrials and tech shares. The more domestically focused stocks were shunned by investors after Brexit but some were being tempted back by lower valuations.

"A lot of the domestic UK market has started to price in a weak economic outlook. We find some interest there to be honest," said John Surplice, pan-European fund manager at Invesco Perpetual.

"We have reflected that in our portfolio and got a bit more domestic UK exposure - but as a responsible pan-European investor you see the merits of some domestic UK stocks but you don’t want to go overboard on it," he added.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Alison Williams and Tom Pfeiffer)

By Helen Reid

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 25 855 M
EBIT 2017 5 991 M
Net income 2017 3 127 M
Debt 2017 5 429 M
Yield 2017 4,65%
P/E ratio 2017 9,11
P/E ratio 2018 10,40
EV / Sales 2017 1,39x
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
Capitalization 30 466 M
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Executive Director & Finance Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Director & Technical Director
Philip Roy Hampton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN3.58%30 466
BHP BILLITON PLC2.61%120 909
BHP BILLITON LIMITED2.57%120 401
RIO TINTO1.13%97 958
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.69%97 958
FREEPORT-MCMORAN2.69%28 570
