ANGLO AMERICAN (AAL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 02/13 12:02:13 pm
1686.8 GBp   +2.70%
FTSE dips as strong pound dampens dollar-earners

02/13/2018 | 11:55am CET
A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's top share index came under pressure from a firmer pound on Tuesday following some stronger than expected inflation data, though a rise among mining groups stemmed losses.

The blue chip FTSE 100 <.FTSE> index was down 0.1 percent at 7,169.61 points by 0955 GMT, while mid caps <.FTMC> also slipped 0.1 percent.

Sterling popped higher following the release of UK inflation data, which showed that inflation unexpectedly held close to its highest level in nearly six years in January.

"The big source of fright out there in the market is higher inflation. It's centered in the U.S., but it's a global phenomenon," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group.

"This data coming in at a slightly faster tick than we were expecting just supports that narrative that actually global inflation is on the rise and that interest rates are probably going to have to follow suit," Lawler added.

Trading was apprehensive as concerns around higher inflation and rising bond yields have been a driver of the recent sell-off across global equity markets.

Last week the FTSE posted its biggest weekly loss since the beginning of 2016, ending the week at a 13-month low.

A firmer pound kept a lid on gains for heavyweight, international earners such as Unilever (>> Unilever), Imperial Brands (>> Imperial Brands) and AstraZeneca (>> AstraZeneca), which all fell.

Gains for mining firms helped limit losses, however, with firmer metals prices driving gains in Glencore (>> Glencore), Anglo American (>> Anglo American) and Antofagasta (>> Antofagasta).

Travel group TUI <TUIT.L> was a notable riser, its shares up more than 5 percent and at a record high after the company said that summer trading was very good.

"What's really driving the shares to fresh record highs ... is likely lower debt and improved underlying profitability," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

A positive broker note boosted shares in engineering group Smiths Group (>> Smiths Group), up around 1 percent.

Analysts at Barclays began their coverage of the stock with an "overweight" rating, saying that they have seen a positive change in cash flow at the business.

(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Kit Rees

Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN
02/09ANGLO AMERICAN : De Beers Namibia diamond venture puts mine up for sale
RE
02/08ANGLO AMERICAN : Risk of disappointment for copper bulls as wage deals sealed
RE
02/07ANGLO AMERICAN : Notice of Redemption
PU
02/05ANGLO AMERICAN : De Beers returns to South African roots with Kimberley explorat..
RE
02/02Results, risk aversion drag FTSE 100 to worst week in nine months
RE
02/02ANGLO AMERICAN : rough diamond sales value for De Beers' first sales cycle of 20..
AQ
02/01ANGLO AMERICAN : Provisional 2018 Dividend Timetable
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 26 051 M
EBIT 2017 6 078 M
Net income 2017 3 177 M
Debt 2017 5 299 M
Yield 2017 4,52%
P/E ratio 2017 9,43
P/E ratio 2018 10,41
EV / Sales 2017 1,43x
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
Capitalization 31 917 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN
Duration : Period :
Anglo American Technical Analysis Chart | AAL | GB00B1XZS820 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 22,8 $
Spread / Average Target 0,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Anthony Martin O'Neill Director & Technical Director
Philip Roy Hampton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN3.54%31 917
BHP BILLITON PLC-3.09%116 125
BHP BILLITON LIMITED-1.49%116 125
RIO TINTO-3.89%95 205
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.39%95 205
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-3.97%25 438
