ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. (NLY)

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. (NLY)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 03/15 09:21:00 pm
10.4950 USD   -0.33%
09:16pANNALY CAPITAL : Announces 1st Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend o..
BU
03/06ANNALY CAPITAL : Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer
BU
02/15ANNALY CAPITAL : Announces Preferred Dividends
BU
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. : Announces 1st Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend of $0.30 per Share

03/15/2018 | 09:16pm CET

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (the “Company” or “Annaly”) declared the first quarter 2018 common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. This dividend is payable April 30, 2018, to common shareholders of record on March 29, 2018. The ex-dividend date is March 28, 2018.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and continuous management of its portfolio. Annaly has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Annaly is externally managed by Annaly Management Company LLC. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability of mortgage-backed securities and other securities for purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of any financing; changes in the market value of our assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy; our ability to grow our commercial real estate business; our ability to grow our residential mortgage credit business; our ability to grow our middle market lending business; credit risks related to our investments in credit risk transfer securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and related residential mortgage credit assets, commercial real estate assets and corporate debt; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing rights; our ability to consummate any contemplated investment opportunities; changes in government regulations and policy affecting our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S federal income tax purposes; and our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,
09:16pANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces 1st Quarter 2018 Common Stock Divide..
BU
03/13ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Posit..
AQ
03/06ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer
BU
02/23ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Reports 4th Quarter 2017 Results
AQ
02/23ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its A..
AQ
02/16ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-K)
AQ
02/15ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces Preferred Dividends
BU
02/15ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/15ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
02/15ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14Mortgage REITs digest AGNC Investment news 
03/13Meet Wall Street's Star 26 'Safer' Dividend Stocks For March 2019 
03/10THE NEXT BEAR MARKET : How To Prepare Now 
03/09How To Retire With Dividend Stocks And Recession Fears 
03/075 Dividend Stocks In My Portfolio Today 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 680 M
EBIT 2018 1 228 M
Net income 2018 1 004 M
Debt 2018 78 062 M
Yield 2018 11,3%
P/E ratio 2018 11,46
P/E ratio 2019 10,81
EV / Sales 2018 33,7x
EV / Sales 2019 40,2x
Capitalization 12 257 M
Chart ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,
Duration : Period :
Annaly Capital Management, Technical Analysis Chart | NLY | US0357104092 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,8 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Gerard Keyes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn A. Votek Chief Financial Officer
Donald S. Choe Chief Technology Officer
Kevin P. Brady Independent Director
Jonathan D. Green Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.44%12 257
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-6.88%7 352
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP-4.42%5 657
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-0.14%5 565
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC-0.56%3 462
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.14%3 352
