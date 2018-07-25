Anthem : Increases Earnings Guidance But Lowers Medical Membership Outlook -- Earnings Review

By Allison Prang



Anthem Inc. released its second-quarter financial results before the market opened Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

PROFIT: Profit rose 23% to $1.05 billion, or $3.98 a share, up from $855.3 million, or $3.16 a share for the comparable quarter a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $4.25 a share, up from $3.37. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting adjusted earnings of $4.16 a share.

REVENUE: Total revenue rose 2.4% to $22.94 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $22.69 billion.

EXPENSES: Total expenses climbed 1.1% to $21.44 billion.

MEDICAL MEMBERSHIP: Total medical membership fell 2.2% to 39.5 million members.

GUIDANCE: Anthem raised its financial guidance and said it now expects profit to be more than $14.20 a share, up from past guidance of more than $14.12 a share. On an adjusted basis, the company now anticipates adjusted earnings of more than $15.40 a share up from past guidance of more than $15.30 a share. Analysts are expecting adjusted earnings for the year of $15.41 a share. Anthem lowered its medical membership outlook and now expects it to be between 39.9 million and 40.1 million, down from its old guidance of between 40.1 million and 40.3 million. The company is expecting between 14.6 million and 14.7 million fully insured members, down from its old estimate of between 14.8 million and 14.9 million.

Shares, up 9.4% year to date, were unchanged premarket.

