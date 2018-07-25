Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Anthem Inc    ANTM

ANTHEM INC (ANTM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Anthem : Increases Earnings Guidance But Lowers Medical Membership Outlook -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 12:42pm CEST

By Allison Prang

Anthem Inc. released its second-quarter financial results before the market opened Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

PROFIT: Profit rose 23% to $1.05 billion, or $3.98 a share, up from $855.3 million, or $3.16 a share for the comparable quarter a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $4.25 a share, up from $3.37. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting adjusted earnings of $4.16 a share.

REVENUE: Total revenue rose 2.4% to $22.94 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $22.69 billion.

EXPENSES: Total expenses climbed 1.1% to $21.44 billion.

MEDICAL MEMBERSHIP: Total medical membership fell 2.2% to 39.5 million members.

GUIDANCE: Anthem raised its financial guidance and said it now expects profit to be more than $14.20 a share, up from past guidance of more than $14.12 a share. On an adjusted basis, the company now anticipates adjusted earnings of more than $15.40 a share up from past guidance of more than $15.30 a share. Analysts are expecting adjusted earnings for the year of $15.41 a share. Anthem lowered its medical membership outlook and now expects it to be between 39.9 million and 40.1 million, down from its old guidance of between 40.1 million and 40.3 million. The company is expecting between 14.6 million and 14.7 million fully insured members, down from its old estimate of between 14.8 million and 14.9 million.

Shares, up 9.4% year to date, were unchanged premarket.

Write to Allison Prang at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANTHEM INC
12:52pANTHEM INC : Anthem, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:42pANTHEM : Increases Earnings Guidance But Lowers Medical Membership Outlook -- Ea..
DJ
12:29pANTHEM : Health insurer Anthem beats estimates, raises full-year profit forecast
RE
12:20pANTHEM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:10pANTHEM, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
12:01pANTHEM : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results Reflecting Strong Overall Enterpris..
BU
07/23ANTHEM, INC. : Samsung and American Well Partner to Provide Consumers Access to ..
BU
07/22ANTHEM : denies coverage, then reverses itself after bad publicity. There's a le..
AQ
07/20ANTHEM : Connecticut Insurers Pitch 12.3 Percent Average Rate Hike For 2019 Plan..
AQ
07/16PLAYING NATIONAL ANTHEM IN HOSPITALS : Min. of health
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:01aAnthem beats by $0.09, revenue in-line 
07/24Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
07/18Cigna leading insurers/managed care providers, up 4% 
07/09Losers (and winners) as Trump freezes $10.4B in Obamacare payments 
07/09Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 91 328 M
EBIT 2018 5 814 M
Net income 2018 3 763 M
Finance 2018 500 M
Yield 2018 1,21%
P/E ratio 2018 17,13
P/E ratio 2019 15,27
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 63 501 M
Chart ANTHEM INC
Duration : Period :
Anthem Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTHEM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 285 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gail Koziara Boudreaux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Chairman
John E. Gallina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Craig E. Samitt Chief Clinical Officer & Executive Vice President
Ramiro G. Peru Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTHEM INC9.36%63 501
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP15.10%242 878
AETNA3.97%61 603
HUMANA26.96%43 764
CIGNA CORPORATION-13.13%43 161
CENTENE CORPORATION28.87%24 637
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.