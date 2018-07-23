Anton Oilfield Services : Positive Profit Alert

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Positive Profit Alert

This announcement is made by Anton Oilfield Services Group (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company would like to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on a preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the first six months ended 30 June 2018, it is expected that there will be an increase in the Group's profit attributable to equity holders for the first six months ended 30 June 2018, representing 5 to 8 times of the Group's profit attributable to equity holders for the corresponding period in 2017. The expected growth is mainly attributable to (i) the recovery of global oil and gas industry. Customers in key markets picked up pace in oil and gas development, leading to a faster project execution and revenue growth; and (ii) the remarkable achievements from the continuous cost control measures of the Company, pursuant to which various cost rates and expenses ratio decreased as compared with the same period last year.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the information currently available to the Company and the Company's preliminary assessment of the latest unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for first six months ended 30 June 2018. Such accounts are still under review by the independent auditor of the Company and yet to be reviewed and approved by the audit committee of the Company. Details of the Company's financial information will be disclosed along with the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018, which is expected to be published before the end of August 2018.

The above information of the Company published is only based on the information currently available to the Company, and it has not been reviewed by the independent auditor of the company or has not been reviewed and approved by the audit committee of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Anton Oilfield Services Group

LUO Lin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. LUO Lin, Mr. WU Di and Mr. PI Zhifeng, the non-executive Director is Mr. John William CHISHOLM and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. ZHANG Yongyi, Mr. ZHU Xiaoping and Dato WEE Yiaw Hin.