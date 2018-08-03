Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation    ANH

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION (ANH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/03 05:37:16 pm
4.855 USD   -2.51%
12:33aANWORTH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02ANWORTH MORTGAG : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
08/01ANWORTH MORTGAG : Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conf..
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 05:09pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-86719EA15F2F1

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET COR
05:09pANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:33aANWORTH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
08/02ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
08/01ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conferenc..
BU
07/12ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Announces Increase to Series B Preferred Stock Conversi..
AQ
07/09Stock Performance Review on Arbor Realty Trust and Three Other REIT Stocks
AC
07/05ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Board Names Joseph E. McAdams as CEO Effective Septembe..
AQ
06/29ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holder..
AQ
06/29ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Announces Increase to Series B Preferred Stock Conversi..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Anworth Mortgage Asset misses by $0.01, misses on revenue 
07/1831 Of 104 Russell 3000 'Safer' Dividend WallStar Dogs Tagged For July 
07/185 Russell 3000 Top Dogs Fetch >24% Net Gains Per Brokers To July 2019 
07/11Mortgage REITs manage gains in a nervous broader market. 
06/29Anworth to increase conversion rate on 6.25% series B preferred stock 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 73,0 M
EBIT 2018 61,7 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 11,4%
P/E ratio 2018 15,56
P/E ratio 2019 10,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,71x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,99x
Capitalization 490 M
Chart ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Lloyd McAdams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Emery McAdams President, Director & Chief Investment Officer
Charles Jay Siegel Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Lee A. Ault Lead Independent Director
Joe E. Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORPORATION-8.46%490
AMERICAN TOWER CORP3.88%66 324
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP0.48%46 269
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-1.10%18 611
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO-1.33%7 212
CYRUSONE INC6.40%6 215
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.