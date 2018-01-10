Aoki : Monthly Sales Information (December 2017)

Fashion Business (AOKI and ORIHICA) Percentage Change FY3/18 compared to FY3/17
First half (April 1, 2017~September 30, 2017）
|
|
|
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
1st half
|
■Fashion Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales for Existing Stores(%)
|
98.4
|
92.5
|
94.6
|
103.4
|
101.0
|
105.8
|
98.2
|
Number of customers for Existing Stores(%)
|
90.8
|
86.8
|
90.2
|
100.5
|
97.4
|
100.5
|
92.9
|
Average sales per customer for Existing Stores(%)
|
108.4
|
106.6
|
104.9
|
102.8
|
103.7
|
105.3
|
105.7
|
Sales for All Stores(%)
|
99.9
|
93.7
|
95.3
|
105.9
|
108.0
|
113.6
|
101.1
|
Number of customers for All Stores(%)
|
92.3
|
88.0
|
90.8
|
103.0
|
103.3
|
106.6
|
95.3
|
Average sales per customer for All Stores(%)
|
108.3
|
106.4
|
105.0
|
102.9
|
104.6
|
106.6
|
106.0
|
Number of stores AOKI
|
575
|
575
|
575
|
572
|
572
|
573
|
573
|
Number of stores ORIHICA
|
147
|
147
|
147
|
146
|
144
|
142
|
142
|
Number of stores Total
|
722
|
722
|
722
|
718
|
716
|
715
|
715
Second half (October 1, 2017～March 31, 2018)
|
|
|
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
2nd half
|
Total
|
■Fashion Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales for Existing Stores(%)
|
98.3
|
100.0
|
100.2
|
|
|
|
99.5
|
98.7
|
Number of customers for Existing Stores(%)
|
88.1
|
90.7
|
98.3
|
|
|
|
92.1
|
92.6
|
Average sales per customer for Existing Stores(%)
|
111.6
|
110.2
|
102.0
|
|
|
|
108.0
|
106.6
|
Sales for All Stores(%)
|
99.4
|
97.7
|
100.4
|
|
|
|
99.1
|
100.3
|
Number of customers for All Stores(%)
|
88.4
|
87.6
|
98.3
|
|
|
|
91.1
|
93.7
|
Average sales per customer for All Stores(%)
|
112.5
|
111.5
|
102.2
|
|
|
|
108.9
|
107.0
|
Number of stores AOKI
|
575
|
576
|
576
|
|
|
|
576
|
576
|
Number of stores ORIHICA
|
142
|
145
|
145
|
|
|
|
145
|
145
|
Number of stores Total
|
717
|
721
|
721
|
|
|
|
721
|
721
AOKI Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 03:19:02 UTC.