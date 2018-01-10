Log in
Aoki : Monthly Sales Information (December 2017)

01/10/2018 | 04:19am CET

Fashion Business (AOKI and ORIHICA) Percentage Change FY3/18 compared to FY3/17

First half (April 1, 2017~September 30, 2017）

Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep 1st half
■Fashion Business
Sales for Existing Stores(%) 98.4 92.5 94.6 103.4 101.0 105.8 98.2
Number of customers for Existing Stores(%) 90.8 86.8 90.2 100.5 97.4 100.5 92.9
Average sales per customer for Existing Stores(%) 108.4 106.6 104.9 102.8 103.7 105.3 105.7
Sales for All Stores(%) 99.9 93.7 95.3 105.9 108.0 113.6 101.1
Number of customers for All Stores(%) 92.3 88.0 90.8 103.0 103.3 106.6 95.3
Average sales per customer for All Stores(%) 108.3 106.4 105.0 102.9 104.6 106.6 106.0
Number of stores AOKI 575 575 575 572 572 573 573
Number of stores ORIHICA 147 147 147 146 144 142 142
Number of stores Total 722 722 722 718 716 715 715

Second half (October 1, 2017～March 31, 2018)

Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar 2nd half Total
■Fashion Business
Sales for Existing Stores(%) 98.3 100.0 100.2 99.5 98.7
Number of customers for Existing Stores(%) 88.1 90.7 98.3 92.1 92.6
Average sales per customer for Existing Stores(%) 111.6 110.2 102.0 108.0 106.6
Sales for All Stores(%) 99.4 97.7 100.4 99.1 100.3
Number of customers for All Stores(%) 88.4 87.6 98.3 91.1 93.7
Average sales per customer for All Stores(%) 112.5 111.5 102.2 108.9 107.0
Number of stores AOKI 575 576 576 576 576
Number of stores ORIHICA 142 145 145 145 145
Number of stores Total 717 721 721 721 721

AOKI Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 03:19:02 UTC.

Income Statement Evolution
