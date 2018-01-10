Aoki : Monthly Sales Information (December 2017)

Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep 1st half ■Fashion Business Sales for Existing Stores(%) 98.4 92.5 94.6 103.4 101.0 105.8 98.2 Number of customers for Existing Stores(%) 90.8 86.8 90.2 100.5 97.4 100.5 92.9 Average sales per customer for Existing Stores(%) 108.4 106.6 104.9 102.8 103.7 105.3 105.7 Sales for All Stores(%) 99.9 93.7 95.3 105.9 108.0 113.6 101.1 Number of customers for All Stores(%) 92.3 88.0 90.8 103.0 103.3 106.6 95.3 Average sales per customer for All Stores(%) 108.3 106.4 105.0 102.9 104.6 106.6 106.0 Number of stores AOKI 575 575 575 572 572 573 573 Number of stores ORIHICA 147 147 147 146 144 142 142 Number of stores Total 722 722 722 718 716 715 715