Aoki : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation

News Release Dated July 27, 2018
Company: AOKI Holdings Inc.
Representative: Akihiro Aoki, President
Stock code: 8214, TSE First Section
Contact: Haruo Tamura, Executive Vice President
Tel: +81-45-941-1388
Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock for
Restricted Stock Compensation
AOKI Holdings Inc. hereby serves notice that the procedures of the payment for the disposal of treasury stock for restricted stock compensation were completed today. The disposal of the above treasury stock was notified in the June 27, 2018 release titled "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation."
Summary of Disposal of Treasury Stock
|
(1) Deadline
|
July 27, 2018
|
(2) Type and number of shares
|
AOKI Holdings common stock: 45,100 shares
|
(3) Price
|
1,606 yen per share
|
(4) Total proceeds
|
72,430,600 yen
|
(5) Offer or allotment method
|
Allotment of restricted stock
|
(6) Method of payment
|
In-kind contribution of monetary remuneration claims
|
(7) Recipients of restricted stock and number of shares to be allotted
|
7 directors of AOKI Holdings (except external directors): 24,300 shares 19 directors of subsidiaries of AOKI Holdings: 20,800 shares
Disclaimer
AOKI Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 02:06:05 UTC