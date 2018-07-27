Log in
AOKI HOLDINGS INC
Aoki : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation

07/27/2018 | 04:07am CEST

News Release Dated July 27, 2018

Company: AOKI Holdings Inc.

Representative: Akihiro Aoki, President

Stock code: 8214, TSE First Section

Contact: Haruo Tamura, Executive Vice President

Tel: +81-45-941-1388

Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock for

Restricted Stock Compensation

AOKI Holdings Inc. hereby serves notice that the procedures of the payment for the disposal of treasury stock for restricted stock compensation were completed today. The disposal of the above treasury stock was notified in the June 27, 2018 release titled "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation."

Summary of Disposal of Treasury Stock

(1) Deadline

July 27, 2018

(2) Type and number of shares

AOKI Holdings common stock: 45,100 shares

(3) Price

1,606 yen per share

(4) Total proceeds

72,430,600 yen

(5) Offer or allotment method

Allotment of restricted stock

(6) Method of payment

In-kind contribution of monetary remuneration claims

(7) Recipients of restricted stock and number of shares to be allotted

7 directors of AOKI Holdings (except external directors): 24,300 shares 19 directors of subsidiaries of AOKI Holdings: 20,800 shares

Disclaimer

AOKI Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 02:06:05 UTC
