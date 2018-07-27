Aoki : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation

News Release Dated July 27, 2018

Company: AOKI Holdings Inc.

Representative: Akihiro Aoki, President

Stock code: 8214, TSE First Section

Contact: Haruo Tamura, Executive Vice President

Tel: +81-45-941-1388

Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock for

Restricted Stock Compensation

AOKI Holdings Inc. hereby serves notice that the procedures of the payment for the disposal of treasury stock for restricted stock compensation were completed today. The disposal of the above treasury stock was notified in the June 27, 2018 release titled "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation."

Summary of Disposal of Treasury Stock