AP Moller-Maersk    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

AP MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSK B)
AP Moller Maersk : Maersk's port division to expand onshore services

03/09/2018 | 02:18pm CET

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk will begin expanding onshore services at its global port division to accommodate demands from companies like railway operators and freight haulers, according to newspaper Borsen.

"Until now it has been the big shipping lines that have paid our bills, and that's why we've focused on them. But there are thousands of other customers like freight hauling firms or railway operators, and we now begin to expand our range of customers," Henrik Lundgaard Pedersen, chief commercial officer at APM Terminals, told Borsen.

An APM Terminals spokesman confirmed the plans and said the company saw "a lot more opportunity to grow in the supply chain beyond the gate and dealing with the end-users."

The new services could include, among other things, weighing, repackaging and refrigerated storage, he said.

Maersk, the world's biggest container shipper, said last month it aimed to expand its services to all parts of the supply chain, giving customers the chance to deal with one company when shipping goods from one side of the world to another.

APM Terminals has 74 port facilities globally and last year handled nearly 40 million containers.

"Today there are other players offering these services. But the question is how many operators the customer wants to use. We believe we can combine it," Lundgaard Pedersen said in the Borsen report.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Adrian Croft and Jane Merriman)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 37 572 M
EBIT 2018 1 924 M
Net income 2018 2 654 M
Debt 2018 9 544 M
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 13,09
P/E ratio 2019 13,26
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 31 892 M
Chart AP MOLLER-MAERSK
Duration : Period :
AP Moller-Maersk Technical Analysis Chart | MAERSK B | DK0010244508 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AP MOLLER-MAERSK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2 016 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Group Chief Financial Officer
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AP MOLLER-MAERSK-13.56%31 892
BOLLORÉ-2.92%15 882
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD-10.04%8 932
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-4.18%6 948
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-3.64%5 798
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD-17.93%3 543
