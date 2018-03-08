Log in
AP MOLLER-MAERSK
AP Moller Maersk : One Crew Member Dead, Four Missing as Maersk Ship Still Ablaze

03/08/2018 | 01:02am CET

By Costas Paris

A fire is raging for a second day aboard a Maersk container vessel in the Arabian Sea and an evacuated crew member has died, while four others remain missing, the Danish cargo shipping line said Wednesday.

The Maersk Honam was en route from Singapore to the Suez Canal when a fire broke out in its cargo hull some 1,000 miles off Oman on Tuesday.

"The fire onboard the Maersk Honam continues and the situation of the vessel is very critical," Maersk said in a statement. "One of the evacuated colleagues, a Thai national male, has tragically passed away. His health condition drastically deteriorated Wednesday afternoon due to the injuries sustained in connection to the fire."

A number of container vessels have diverted their routes to assist in a search-and-rescue operation, with five ships currently involved.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

A company spokesman told The Wall Street Journal that the ship was carrying dangerous goods, which are allowed under international maritime regulations, but that there is "no evidence to suggest that dangerous goods are the cause of the fire."

He said Maersk applies additional safety measures when it moves such cargo, but didn't elaborate.

Shipping executives said dangerous goods like explosives, blasting agents and chemicals are routine cargo in container ships. This kind of cargo is checked before going on a ship and is specially packed to avoid accidents.

The Maersk spokesman said the company had engaged firefighting tugs, but that it will take time for them to reach the location.

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world's largest container operator in terms of capacity, said Tuesday 23 crew members were evacuated to a nearby vessel, the ALS Ceres, after sending a distress signal.

The ALS Ceres was on its way to Sri Lanka with the 22 rescued sailors and the body of their deceased colleague.

"We are doing our utmost in this tragic situation to care for all evacuated colleagues and continue the intense search and rescue operations ongoing for the four crew members currently reported missing, " said Chief Executive Officer Søren Toft.

The 15,000-container ship was half full with 7,680 boxes. The 27-member crew included sailors from India, the Philippines, Romania, South Africa, Thailand and the U.K.

Write to Costas Paris at [email protected]

