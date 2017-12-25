AP Thailand Public : To report the sale of shares in subsidiaries (APME6 and APME8) under the Joint Venture agreements.

AP (THAILAND) PCL.

NEWS RELEASE No.19/2017

25th December 2017

Subject:To report the sale of shares in subsidiaries (APME6 and APME8) under the Joint Venture agreements.

To:

The president, the Stock Exchange of Thailand

We, AP (Thailand) PCL. ("AP"), would like to inform the sale of shares in subsidiaries as follows;

According to the Board of Directors' meeting no. 13/2017, held on 25th December 2017, has passed resolution to approve the signing of the share transfer document that is subject to the Joint Venture agreement dated on March 11th, 2016 through Premium Residence Co., Ltd. ("PR"), which is a joint venture company between AP (Thailand) Pcl. and MJRI (Thailand) Co., Ltd. ("MJRT"). The shareholdings ratio of AP and MJRT is 51:49. Thus, MJRT is not the connected person of the Company according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board Thor Chor 21/2551 and related regulations.

On 25th December2017, AP has already signed such share transfer document to sell shares of AP ME 6 Co., Ltd ("APME6") and AP ME 8 Co., Ltd ("APME8") to PR. The purpose of sales is property development through the said companies. As a result of the completion of this transaction, APME6 and APME8 have ceased to be a subsidiary of AP. The details of the transaction as follows;

AP ME 6 Co., Ltd

Registered capital Baht 1,000,000 Number of shares 100,000 shares Par value Baht 10 Book Value as of 30th Nov 2017 Baht 9.8054 per share Shares sold to PR 99,997 shares Selling price Baht 999,970 AP's shareholdings ratio in APME6 before selling shares. 100% AP's shareholdings ratio in APME6 after selling shares. none

The aforementioned transaction is regarded as a disposal of assets transaction according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board: Rules on Significant Transactions Constituting

Acquisition or Disposition of Assets. The size of the transaction having been calculated on the basis of

"Total received value", which is equal to 0.002%, as a highest value.

AP ME 8 Co., Ltd

Registered capital Baht 1,000,000 Number of shares 100,000 shares Par value Baht 10 Book Value as of 30th Nov 2017 Baht 0.6595 per share Shares sold to PR 99,997 shares Selling price Baht 7,699,970 AP's shareholdings ratio in APME8 before selling shares. 100% AP's shareholdings ratio in APME8 after selling shares. none

The aforementioned transaction is regarded as a disposal of assets transaction according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board: Rules on Significant Transactions Constituting Acquisition or Disposition of Assets. The size of the transaction having been calculated on the basis of "Total received value", which is equal to 0.019%, as a highest value.

Moreover, the company has two transactions from previous disposal of assets occurred during a period of 6 months, details as follows;

1. According to letter no. 11/2017, dated on 26th September 2017, the transactions size is 0.096%

2. According to letter no. 18/2017, dated on 22nd December 2017, the transactions size is 0.002%

Thus, the accumulative size of the disposal of assets of the Company occurred during a period of 6 months are equal to 0.119% (0.096+0.002+0.002+0.019). Such transactions are less than 15%, therefore the Company has no obligation to disclose the information on its entry into the transactions to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited.

/S/

(Ms. Kittiya Pongpujaneegul)

Corporate Secretary