Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Apache Corporation    APA

APACHE CORPORATION (APA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apache Corporation Announces Second-Quarter Financial and Operational Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 01:18am CEST

HOUSTON, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) today announced second-quarter 2018 financial and operational results on its website at www.apachecorp.com  or investor.apachecorp.com as well as on Twitter (@ApacheCorp). There will be a conference call on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. Central time to discuss the results.

The conference call will be webcast from the website, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 3260959.

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and copies of all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com, and on its Media and Investor Center mobile application, which is available for free download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. To sign up to receive email alerts regarding news and other website updates, please visit http://investor.apachecorp.com/alerts/email-alerts-subscription.

Contacts

Investor: 
(281) 302-2286      
Gary Clark
                                                       
Media:
(713) 296-7276     
Castlen Kennedy

(713) 296-6223     
Phil West


 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APACHE CORPORATION
01:46aAPACHE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:18aApache Corporation Announces Second-Quarter Financial and Operational Results
GL
01:07aAPACHE : Announces Second-Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Results
PU
07/22APACHE : signs $9bn oil & gas exploration deal in Egypt's Western Desert
AQ
07/20APACHE : Egypt, U.S. Apache company sign 9-bln-USD petroleum exploration deal
AQ
07/20APACHE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/19APACHE CORPORATION : Ex-Dividend Alert: Apache Has a Dividend Yield of 2.17%; Wi..
AC
07/19APACHE CORPORATION : Ex-Dividend Alert: Apache Has a Dividend Yield of 2.17%; Wi..
AC
07/19APACHE : signs $9 bn oil and gas exploration deal in Egypt`s Western Desert
AQ
07/18APACHE : Egypt, US Apache ink $39m oil exploration deal
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
07/31Rising Earnings On Higher Oil For Shale Stocks 
07/29More Midstream Momentum 
07/24Apache's Alpine High Update - I'm Still Livin' A Pipe Dream 
07/24Permian pipeline constraints may last into 2020, Wells Fargo says 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 267 M
EBIT 2018 2 056 M
Net income 2018 684 M
Debt 2018 7 224 M
Yield 2018 2,19%
P/E ratio 2018 24,47
P/E ratio 2019 22,44
EV / Sales 2018 3,42x
EV / Sales 2019 3,28x
Capitalization 17 602 M
Chart APACHE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Apache Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APACHE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 47,1 $
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Christmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Lowe Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen J. Riney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark D. Maddox Chief Information Officer & Vice President
George D. Lawrence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APACHE CORPORATION8.95%17 602
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.48%84 561
EOG RESOURCES19.49%75 194
CNOOC LTD15.15%73 412
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.10%63 796
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.41%44 418
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.