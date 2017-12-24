Apache : North Sea Operations Update

HOUSTON, Dec. 24, 2017 - Apache North Sea confirms that production from the company's Forties Field has been restarted as of Dec. 23, 2017, following the completion of unscheduled maintenance of an onshore section of the Forties Pipeline System, which is owned and operated by a third party, INEOS.

Apache anticipates it could take several days before production returns to pre-shut-in levels. The company plans to provide a summary of the total production impact from the unscheduled maintenance on its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings call on Feb. 22, 2018.

The Forties oil field is located 110 miles north-east of Aberdeen, Scotland, in the U.K. sector of the Central North Sea.