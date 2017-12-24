Log in
APACHE CORPORATION (APA)
Report
Apache : North Sea Operations Update

12/24/2017 | 05:39pm CET

HOUSTON, Dec. 24, 2017 - Apache North Sea confirms that production from the company's Forties Field has been restarted as of Dec. 23, 2017, following the completion of unscheduled maintenance of an onshore section of the Forties Pipeline System, which is owned and operated by a third party, INEOS.

Apache anticipates it could take several days before production returns to pre-shut-in levels. The company plans to provide a summary of the total production impact from the unscheduled maintenance on its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings call on Feb. 22, 2018.

The Forties oil field is located 110 miles north-east of Aberdeen, Scotland, in the U.K. sector of the Central North Sea.

Apache Corporation published this content on 24 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2017 16:39:10 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 6 288 M
EBIT 2017 1 254 M
Net income 2017 859 M
Debt 2017 6 906 M
Yield 2017 2,34%
P/E ratio 2017 17,75
P/E ratio 2018 53,09
EV / Sales 2017 3,70x
EV / Sales 2018 3,73x
Capitalization 16 346 M
Chart APACHE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Apache Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | APA | US0374111054 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends APACHE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 47,2 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Christmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Lowe Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen J. Riney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George D. Lawrence Independent Director
Rodman D. Patton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APACHE CORPORATION-31.76%16 346
CONOCOPHILLIPS11.59%66 351
CNOOC LTD14.82%63 352
EOG RESOURCES INC5.19%61 933
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION1.90%55 855
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.93%42 323
