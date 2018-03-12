Apartment Investment & Management : Aimco Announces Suzanne Sorkin as Vice President

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced today that Suzanne Sorkin has joined the company as a Vice President. Ms. Sorkin will have day-to-day responsibility for Investor Relations as well as other finance matters, reporting to Senior Vice President Lynn Stanfield.

“Suzie is well-known and highly respected in the REIT community,” said Terry Considine, Aimco Chairman/CEO. “Many on the Aimco team have known Suzie for the past decade as a thoughtful analyst and a successful portfolio manager. We are delighted that she is joining us as a teammate.” Mr. Considine continued, “Suzie’s strong financial background and 16 years of investment management experience will enhance the talented team led by Lynn.”

Before joining Aimco, Ms. Sorkin was Senior Vice President, Research Analyst at Adelante Capital Management in Oakland, California. Prior to that, she held positions as Portfolio Manager and Senior Portfolio Analyst at APG Asset Management and Analyst at Millennium Management in New York City. Ms. Sorkin began her career as an Equity Research Associate at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Sorkin received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About Aimco

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 180 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.

