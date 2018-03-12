Apartment Investment & Management : Aimco Announces Suzanne Sorkin as Vice President

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV)
announced today that Suzanne Sorkin has joined the company as a Vice
President. Ms. Sorkin will have day-to-day responsibility for Investor
Relations as well as other finance matters, reporting to Senior Vice
President Lynn Stanfield.
“Suzie is well-known and highly respected in the REIT community,” said
Terry Considine, Aimco Chairman/CEO. “Many on the Aimco team have known
Suzie for the past decade as a thoughtful analyst and a successful
portfolio manager. We are delighted that she is joining us as a
teammate.” Mr. Considine continued, “Suzie’s strong financial background
and 16 years of investment management experience will enhance the
talented team led by Lynn.”
Before joining Aimco, Ms. Sorkin was Senior Vice President, Research
Analyst at Adelante Capital Management in Oakland, California. Prior to
that, she held positions as Portfolio Manager and Senior Portfolio
Analyst at APG Asset Management and Analyst at Millennium Management in
New York City. Ms. Sorkin began her career as an Equity Research
Associate at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Sorkin received a Bachelor of Science
degree in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of
Pennsylvania, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
About Aimco
Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and
management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in
the United States. Aimco is one of the country’s largest owners and
operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 180 communities in
22 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded
on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are
included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit
our website at www.aimco.com.
