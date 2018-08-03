Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/03 05:37:08 pm
43.48 USD   +1.59%
08/02APARTMENT INVES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02APARTMENT INVES : Aimco Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
08/01AIMCO : Announces Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.38 Per Share
BU
Apartment Investment & Management Company : Apartment Investment and Management Company Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Apartment Investment and Management Company Class A (NYSE: AIV) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-D803312CFB3CF.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 948 M
EBIT 2018 317 M
Net income 2018 144 M
Debt 2018 3 726 M
Yield 2018 3,55%
P/E ratio 2018 47,56
P/E ratio 2019 95,73
EV / Sales 2018 11,0x
EV / Sales 2019 10,9x
Capitalization 6 730 M
Chart APARTMENT INVESTMENT & MANAGEMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Apartment Investment & Management Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APARTMENT INVESTMENT & MAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 44,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Considine Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul L. Beldin Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael A. Stein Independent Director
J. Landis Martin Lead Independent Director
Thomas L. Keltner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APARTMENT INVESTMENT & MANAGEMENT COMPANY-2.15%6 730
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL3.45%25 138
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES-0.11%24 630
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST-2.98%15 910
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY-0.65%11 507
UDR INC.0.47%10 321
