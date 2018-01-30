Apax Global Alpha : Funds' Valuations as at 31 December 2017

RNS Number : 2674D Apax Global Alpha Limited 30 January 2018

Apax Funds' Valuations as at 31 December 2017

Apax Global Alpha Limited ("AGA" or the "Company") has a portfolio of Private Equity and Derived Investments. Under its Private Equity strategy, AGA is a limited partner in Private Equity funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (the "Apax Funds").

AGA is pleased to announce it has received the Apax Funds' valuations as at 31 December 2017. These valuations are set out below at an individual fund level (net of relevant fees and carried interest estimates). AGA holds exposures to the Apax Funds via various individual holdings, which also have different fee structures.

Details on the composition and valuation of the AGA portfolio as at 31 December 2017 (which may differ to those shown in the table below due to the various holding structures) will be included in AGA's 2017 Annual Report, which is expected to be released on 6 March 2018.

Valuations for the Apax Funds to which AGA has an exposure to, have reported the following movements for the period from 30 September 2017 to 31 December 2017:

Valuation as at 30 September 20176 Capital Calls (Distributions) Unrealised Gain / (Loss) Valuation as at 31 December 20176 Like-for-like % change7 Apax Europe VI €m 840 - (115) 64 789 8% Apax Europe VII €m 3,371 - (626) (70) 2,675 -2% Apax VIII €m 3,000 - (82) 110 3,028 4% Apax VIII $m 4,236 - (121) 210 4,325 5% AMI $m 140 127 - 28 295 10% Apax IX EUR €m 343 643 - 50 1,036 5% Apax IX USD $m 1,179 2,016 - 190 3,385 6% Apax Digital $m - - - (15) (15) NM8

Contact details

Investor enquiries Media enquiries Sarah Wojcik Andrew Kenny IR Manager - AGA Head of Communications Telephone: +44 (0)20 7666 6573 Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7872 6371 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

Notes

1. Note that references in this announcement to Apax Global Alpha Limited have been abbreviated to "AGA" or "the Company". References to Apax Partners LLP have been abbreviated to "Apax Partners" or "the Investment Adviser"

2. Please be advised that this announcement may contain inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR")

3. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, into or within the United States or to "US persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")) or into or within Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan. Recipients of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the UK should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal requirements in their jurisdictions. In particular, the distribution of the announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions.

4. The information presented herein is not an offer for sale within the United States of any equity shares or other securities of Apax Global Alpha Limited ("AGA"). AGA has not been and will not be registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition, AGA's shares (the "Shares") have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any other applicable law of the United States. Consequently, the Shares may not be offered or sold or otherwise transferred within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and under circumstances which will not require AGAto register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of the Shares is being made in the United States

5. This announcement may include forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intends", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding AGA's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, AGA's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on numerous assumptions regarding AGA's present and future business strategies and the environment in which AGA will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause

the actual results, performance or achievements of AGAto be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond AGA's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behaviour of other market participants, the actions of regulators and other factors such as AGA's ability to continue to obtain financing to meet its liquidity needs, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which AGA operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance. AGAexpressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect any change in AGA's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based after the date of this announcement, or to update or to keep current any other information contained in this announcement. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement

6. Where relevant, the Valuations are expressed net of any estimated carried interest payable should the funds hypothetically be

liquidated as at 30 September or 31 December 2017.

7. The like for like change represents the change in valuation from the prior to the current reporting date, adjusting for changes due to calls and distributions. Any calls made during the period are added to the prior valuation and distributions are added back to the current valuation.

8. NMas Apax Digital has drawn down on the capital call facility as a bridge to the first capital call for fund costs and investments in the fund.

About Apax Global Alpha Limited

AGAis a Guernsey registered closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company that listed on the London Stock Exchange on 15 June 2015. It is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

AGA's objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company is targeting an annualised Total Return, across economic cycles, of 12-15% (net of fees and expenses) including a dividend yield of 5% of Net Asset Value (NAV).

The investment policy of the Company is to make private equity investments in Apax Funds and Derived Investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax Partners' Private Equity activities. The Company's portfolio is expected to be allocated in approximately equal proportions between Private Equity and Derived Investments, although the investment mix will fluctuate over time due to market conditions, investment opportunities, cash flow requirements, the dividend policy and other factors.

Further information regarding the Company and its publications are available on the Company's website at www.apaxglobalalpha.com

About Apax Partners LLP

Apax Partners is a leading global private equity advisory firm. It operates globally and has more than 30 years of investing experience. Apax Partners has advised funds that total over €42 billion in aggregate as at 31 December 2017*. Funds advised by Apax Partners invest in companies across four global sectors of Tech & Telco, Services, Healthcare and Consumer. These funds provide long -term equity financing

to build and strengthen world-class companies. For further information about Apax Partners, please visit www.apax.com.

Apax Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

* Funds raised since 1981, commitments converted fromfund currency to EURat FX rates as at December 2017

