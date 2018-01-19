Log in
APERAM (APAM)
Aperam : announces its financial calendar for 2018

01/19/2018 | 07:31pm CET

Luxembourg January 19, 2018 - Aperam today announces its financial calendar for 2018.


Earnings calendar*:
30 January 2018: earnings for 4th quarter 2017 and 12 months 2017
09 May 2018: earnings for 1st quarter 2018
30 July 2018: earnings for 2nd quarter 2018 and 6 months 2018
31 October 2018: earnings for 3rd quarter 2018 and 9 months 2018
(* earnings are issued after the closing of the European stock exchanges on which the Aperam share is listed)


General Meeting of Shareholder:
09 May 2018: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Luxembourg


Closed periods:
From 31 December 2017 to 1 February 2018 included
From 31 March 2018 to 11 May 2018 included
From 30 June 2018 to 1 August 2018 included
From 30 September 2018 to 2 November 2018 included


About Aperam


Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.


Aperam has 2.5 million tonnes of flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and specialty from low cost biomass (charcoal). Its industrial network is concentrated in six production facilities located in Brazil, Belgium and France.


In 2016, Aperam had sales of USD 4.3 billion and shipments of 1.92 million tonnes.
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com





Contacts


Aperam / Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103
Aperam / Investor Relations / Romain Grandsart: +352 27 36 27 36




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aperam via Globenewswire
