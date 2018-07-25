Apergy Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

Revenue of $306 million in Q2-18, up 19% year-over-year



Net income of $22 million & adjusted net income of $29 million in Q2-18

Diluted EPS of $0.29 & adjusted diluted EPS of $0.38 in Q2-18

Adjusted EBITDA of $77 million in Q2-18, up 33% year-over-year with margins improving 260 bps to 25%

Cash from operating activities of $52 million in Q2-18

Solid growth year-over-year across both segments, plus continued strong operational execution

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation (“Apergy”) (NYSE:APY) today reported net income in the second quarter of 2018 of $22.2 million, compared to net income of $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. Diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2018 was $0.29 and include total after-tax charges of $7.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, related to spin-off and other restructuring activities. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2018 was $0.38.



Revenue was $305.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $49.8 million, or 19%, compared to $256.2 million in the second quarter of 2017, and an increase of $22.0 million, or 8%, compared to $283.9 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $76.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $19.1 million, or 33%, compared to $57.4 million for the second quarter of 2017, and an increase of $12.1 million, or 19%, compared to $64.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 25.0%, an increase of 260 bps year-over-year.

Three Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Sequential Year-over-year Revenue $ 305,928 $ 283,922 $ 256,161 8 % 19 % Net income attributable to Apergy $ 22,183 $ 24,543 $ 18,754 (10 )% 18 % Diluted earnings per share attributable to Apergy $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.24 (9 )% 21 % Adjusted net income attributable to Apergy $ 29,392 $ 26,647 $ 20,567 10 % 43 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Apergy $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.26 12 % 46 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,548 $ 64,456 $ 57,409 19 % 33 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.0 % 22.7 % 22.4 % 230 bps 260 bps Net cash provided by operating activities $ 51,553 $ 7,347 $ 6,215 $ 44,206 $ 45,338 Capital expenditures $ 17,518 $ 13,683 $ 9,685 $ 3,835 $ 7,833

“We are excited to begin our journey as Apergy. Our team did an exceptional job of successfully completing our separation from Dover, while maintaining continued focus on our customers and generating strong results. I want to thank all of our employees and customers for their support through this transition,” said Sivasankaran "Soma" Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a stand-alone publicly traded company, we are focused on delivering differentiated performance by being relentless advocates for our customers, developing and deploying leading technology with proven impact, and driving continuous improvement across our organization.

“I am pleased with our second quarter results. We executed well and both of our segments delivered sound operational results. Apergy’s strong performance was driven by solid U.S. onshore activity, improving international activity, and our continued execution in the marketplace. On a year-over-year basis, all of our major products, including polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings, artificial lift, and digital products and services, posted strong revenue growth. Artificial lift as well as digital products and services posted particularly strong growth in the quarter. In addition to revenue growth, margins expanded due to operating leverage driven by our continued focus on execution, productivity improvements, and cost discipline.

“We expect oil and gas prices for the second half of 2018 will remain constructive for market activity, continued E&P investments, and further improvement in international market activity. Accordingly, we believe our business is well positioned to take advantage of these market factors. With respect to the recent Permian take-away capacity issues, we remain in continuing conversations with our customers as their plans evolve. If there is some pull-back in the Permian, then we believe producers will direct capital to other basins in which we are well positioned to serve their needs,” concluded Somasundaram.

Three Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Sequential Year-over-year Production & Automation Technologies Segment revenue $ 240,686 $ 214,691 $ 198,175 12 % 21 % Segment operating profit $ 23,349 $ 10,351 $ 9,967 126 % 134 % Segment operating profit margin 9.7 % 4.8 % 5.0 % 490 bps 470 bps Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 54,322 $ 39,868 $ 36,759 36 % 48 % Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 22.6 % 18.6 % 18.5 % 400 bps 410 bps Drilling Technologies Segment revenue $ 65,242 $ 69,231 $ 57,986 (6 )% 13 % Segment operating profit $ 21,340 $ 24,189 $ 19,927 (12 )% 7 % Segment operating profit margin 32.7 % 34.9 % 34.4 % (220) bps (170) bps Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 24,135 $ 27,056 $ 22,915 (11 )% 5 % Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 37.0 % 39.1 % 39.5 % (210) bps (250) bps

Production & Automation Technologies

Production and Automation Technologies revenue increased $42.5 million, or 21%, year-over-year driven by strong growth in artificial lift, digital products, and improving international activity. We experienced robust growth in our ESP product line driven by continued penetration in U.S. onshore ESP markets. Segment operating profit increased $13.4 million, or 134%, year-over-year. Adjusted segment EBITDA increased $17.6 million, or 48%, year-over-year primarily driven by revenue growth and related operating leverage, with margins expanding to 22.6% from 18.5% in the prior year period.

On a sequential basis, revenue increased $26.0 million, or 12%. Segment operating profit increased $13.0 million, or 126% as a result of the higher volume. Adjusted segment EBITDA increased $14.5 million, or 36%, sequentially benefitting from operating leverage associated with the strong topline growth.

Revenue from digital products within Production and Automation Technologies was $29.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $8.9 million, or 43%, compared to $20.9 million in the second quarter of 2017, and an increase of $5.5 million, or 23%, from $24.4 million in the first quarter of 2018. Revenue growth in digital products was driven by the launch of new products and strong market activity.

Drilling Technologies

Drilling Technologies revenue increased $7.3 million, or 13%, year-over-year as a result of increased worldwide rig count and footage drilled. Segment operating profit increased $1.4 million, or 7%, year-over-year driven by higher revenue, partially offset by increased spending to support diamond bearings growth. Adjusted Segment EBITDA increased by $1.2 million, or 5%, year-over-year driven by the increased volume.

On a sequential basis, revenue decreased by $4.0 million, or 6%, primarily due to the 14% sequential decline in North America average rig count, driven by the seasonally lower rig counts in Canada. As expected, during the quarter average Canadian rig counts declined by approximately 60% sequentially, which was only partially offset by the increase in U.S. average rig count. As we exited the second quarter, order rates have rebounded with the increasing Canadian rig count. Segment operating profit decreased $2.8 million, or 12%, sequentially. Adjusted segment EBITDA decreased by $2.9 million, or 11%, due to the lower sequential revenue.

Other Business Updates

Leading Permian operator increased spending on Apergy’s ESP offering by 350% in Q2-18.

Accelerated adoption of Apergy’s ESP Smarten TM Controller and Gen II Lookout TM Monitoring services.

Controller and Gen II Lookout Monitoring services. Apergy received a 30 well commitment from an existing ESP customer and an 8 well commitment from competitor ESP customer for rod lift conversion.

Twenty-two U.S. Patents have been issued to Drilling Technologies year to date in 2018.

Apergy’s new Windrock Spotlight cloud based remote monitoring and predictive analysis platform received two large orders of 121 and 77 units from a large U.S. pipeline company and a large international oil company, respectively.

About Non-GAAP Measures

This release presents information about Apergy’s adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to Apergy, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted working capital, which are non-GAAP financial measures made available as a supplement, and not an alternative, to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). See Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA are defined as, or as a result of, net income excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, separation and supplemental benefit costs associated with the spinoff from Dover Corporation, royalty expense incurred only prior to the spinoff, and restructuring and other related charges. Adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted segment EBITDA are defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA, respectively, divided by revenue.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as net income and earnings per share, respectively, excluding separation and supplemental benefit costs associated with the spinoff from Dover Corporation, royalty expense incurred only prior to the spinoff, and restructuring and other related charges.

Adjusted working capital is defined as accounts receivable, plus inventory, less accounts payable. We believe adjusted working capital provides a meaningful measure of our operational results by showing changes caused by revenue or our operational initiatives.

References to net income, diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are exclusive of noncontrolling interests.

These non-GAAP financial measures are included to help facilitate comparisons of Apergy’s operating performance across periods by excluding items that do not reflect the core operating results of our businesses. As such, Apergy’s management believes making available non-GAAP financial measures as a supplemental measurement to investors is useful because it allows investors to evaluate Apergy's performance using the same methodology and information used by Apergy management.

About Apergy



Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. The company’s Production and Automation offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”) solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. Apergy’s Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at http://www.apergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to future actions and results, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to, among other things, Apergy's market position and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to Apergy’s expectations regarding the performance of the business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources of Apergy, the benefits resulting from Apergy’s separation from Dover Corporation, the effects of competition, and the effects of future legislation or regulations and other non-historical statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, the risk that the anticipated benefits from our separation from Dover Corporation may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; tax and regulatory matters; and changes in economic, competitive, strategic, technological, regulatory or other factors that affect the operation of Apergy's businesses. You are encouraged to refer to the documents that Apergy files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk “Factors” section of Apergy’s Registration Statement on Form 10, originally filed with the SEC on March 26, 2018, as amended and supplemented, and in Apergy’s other filings with the SEC, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Apergy’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day they are made and Apergy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

APERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 305,928 $ 283,922 $ 256,161 $ 589,850 $ 486,439 Cost of goods and services 202,210 189,661 171,531 391,871 326,449 Gross profit 103,718 94,261 84,630 197,979 159,990 Selling, general and administrative expense 65,807 59,739 54,892 125,546 107,531 Interest expense, net 6,062 167 70 6,229 120 Other expense, net 364 2,450 2,109 2,814 4,988 Income before income taxes 31,485 31,905 27,559 63,390 47,351 Provision for income taxes 9,381 7,220 8,526 16,601 14,732 Net income 22,104 24,685 19,033 46,789 32,619 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (79 ) 142 279 63 596 Net income attributable to Apergy $ 22,183 $ 24,543 $ 18,754 $ 46,726 $ 32,023 Earnings per share attributable to Apergy: Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.60 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.60 $ 0.41 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 77,340 77,340 77,340 77,340 77,340 Diluted 77,770 77,890 77,890 77,904 77,890





APERGY CORPORATION

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Segment revenue: Production & Automation Technologies $ 240,686 $ 214,691 $ 198,175 $ 455,377 $ 378,975 Drilling Technologies 65,242 69,231 57,986 134,473 107,464 Total revenue $ 305,928 $ 283,922 $ 256,161 $ 589,850 $ 486,439 Income before income taxes: Segment operating profit: Production & Automation Technologies $ 23,349 $ 10,351 $ 9,967 $ 33,700 $ 17,844 Drilling Technologies 21,340 24,189 19,927 45,529 34,647 Total segment operating profit 44,689 34,540 29,894 79,229 52,491 Corporate expense and other (1) 13,204 2,635 2,335 15,839 5,140 Income before income taxes $ 31,485 $ 31,905 $ 27,559 $ 63,390 $ 47,351 Bookings: Production & Automation Technologies $ 249,461 $ 216,934 $ 189,644 $ 466,395 $ 386,681 Book-to-bill ratio (2) 1.04 1.01 0.96 1.02 1.02 Drilling Technologies $ 70,450 $ 69,184 $ 60,834 $ 139,634 $ 114,644 Book-to-bill ratio (2) 1.08 1.00 1.05 1.04 1.07

_______________________

Corporate expense and other includes costs not directly attributable to our reporting segments such as corporate executive management and other administrative functions, costs related to our separation from Dover Corporation, interest associated with debt and the results attributable to our noncontrolling interest. The book-to-bill ratio compares the dollar value of orders received (bookings) relative to revenues realized during the period.





APERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,833 $ 23,712 Receivables, net 254,342 202,024 Inventories, net 215,164 201,591 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,937 14,038 Total current assets 522,276 441,365 Property, plant and equipment, net 233,530 211,832 Goodwill 906,731 910,088 Intangible assets, net 310,308 338,510 Other non-current assets 7,421 2,980 Total assets 1,980,266 1,904,775 Liabilities Accounts payable 131,221 98,826 Other current liabilities 90,380 52,239 Total current liabilities 221,601 151,065 Long-term debt 707,337 3,742 Other long-term liabilities 115,800 109,934 Equity Apergy Corporation stockholder’s equity 933,475 — Net parent equity in Apergy — 1,635,285 Noncontrolling interest 2,053 4,749 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,980,266 $ 1,904,775





APERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2018 2017 Cash provided (required) by operating activities: Net income $ 46,789 $ 32,619 Depreciation 35,128 26,904 Amortization 26,330 26,827 Receivables, net (53,496 ) (44,684 ) Inventories, net (14,837 ) (13,734 ) Accounts payable 31,361 25,950 Other (12,375 ) (28,269 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 58,900 25,613 Cash provided (required) by investing activities: Capital expenditures (31,201 ) (15,945 ) Other 115 2,301 Net cash required by investing activities (31,086 ) (13,644 ) Cash provided (required) by financing activities: Issuances of debt, net of debt issuance costs 698,112 — Distributions to Dover Corporation (716,126 ) (15,090 ) Other (2,720 ) (1,212 ) Net cash required by financing activities (20,734 ) (16,302 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 41 1,037 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,121 (3,296 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 23,712 26,026 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,833 $ 22,730





APERGY CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income attributable to Apergy $ 22,183 $ 24,543 $ 18,754 $ 46,726 $ 32,023 Pre-tax adjustments: Separation and supplemental benefit costs (1) 5,137 — — 5,137 — Royalty expense (2) — 2,277 2,591 2,277 4,933 Restructuring and other related charges 2,030 482 7 2,512 13 Tax impact of adjustments (3) 42 (655 ) (785 ) (613 ) (1,494 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Apergy $ 29,392 $ 26,647 $ 20,567 $ 56,039 $ 35,475 Tax impact of adjustments (3) (42 ) 655 785 613 1,494 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (79 ) 142 279 63 596 Depreciation and amortization 31,834 29,625 27,182 61,459 53,732 Provision for income taxes 9,381 7,220 8,526 16,601 14,732 Interest expense, net 6,062 167 70 6,229 120 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,548 $ 64,456 $ 57,409 $ 141,004 $ 106,149 Earnings per share attributable to Apergy: Reported $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.60 $ 0.41 Adjusted $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.26 $ 0.72 $ 0.46

_______________________

Supplemental benefit costs relate to enhanced or supplemental benefits provided to employees no longer participating in Dover Corporation benefit and compensation plans. These costs are expected to be incurred through the end of 2020. Patents and other intangible assets related to our business were conveyed by Dover Corporation to Apergy on April 1, 2018. No royalty charges were incurred after March 31, 2018. We generally tax effect adjustments using a combined federal and state statutory income tax rate of approximately 24 percent in 2018, and approximately 30 percent for periods prior to 2018. Includes tax expense of $1.7 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, associated with capital gains related to certain reorganizations of our subsidiaries as part of the Separation from Dover Corporation.





Three months ended June 30, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages) Production &

Automation

Technologies Drilling

Technologies Corporate

expense and

other Total Revenue $ 240,686 $ 65,242 $ — $ 305,928 Operating profit (income before income taxes), as reported $ 23,349 $ 21,340 $ (13,204 ) $ 31,485 Depreciation and amortization 28,943 2,795 96 31,834 Separation and supplemental benefit costs (1) — — 5,137 5,137 Restructuring and other charges 2,030 — — 2,030 Interest expense, net — — 6,062 6,062 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,322 $ 24,135 $ (1,909 ) $ 76,548 Operating profit margin, as reported 9.7 % 32.7 % 10.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.6 % 37.0 % 25.0 %

_______________________

Supplemental benefit costs relate to enhanced or supplemental benefits provided to employees no longer participating in Dover Corporation benefit and compensation plans. These costs are expected to be incurred through the end of 2020.





Three months ended March 31, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages) Production &

Automation

Technologies Drilling

Technologies Corporate

expense and

other Total Revenue $ 214,691 $ 69,231 $ — $ 283,922 Operating profit (income before income taxes), as reported $ 10,351 $ 24,189 $ (2,635 ) $ 31,905 Depreciation and amortization 26,758 2,867 — 29,625 Royalty expense (1) 2,277 — — 2,277 Restructuring and other charges 482 — — 482 Interest expense, net — — 167 167 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,868 $ 27,056 $ (2,468 ) $ 64,456 Operating profit margin, as reported 4.8 % 34.9 % 11.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.6 % 39.1 % 22.7 %

_______________________

Royalty expense represents charges for the right to use of Dover Corporation patents and other intangible assets.





Three months ended June 30, 2017 (in thousands, except percentages) Production &

Automation

Technologies Drilling

Technologies Corporate

expense and

other Total Revenue $ 198,175 $ 57,986 $ — $ 256,161 Operating profit (income before income taxes), as reported $ 9,967 $ 19,927 $ (2,335 ) $ 27,559 Depreciation and amortization 24,194 2,988 — 27,182 Royalty expense (1) 2,591 — — 2,591 Restructuring and other charges 7 — — 7 Interest expense, net — — 70 70 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,759 $ 22,915 $ (2,265 ) $ 57,409 Operating profit margin, as reported 5.0 % 34.4 % 10.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.5 % 39.5 % 22.4 %

_______________________

Royalty expense represents charges for the right to use of Dover Corporation patents and other intangible assets.





Six months ended June 30, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages) Production &

Automation

Technologies Drilling

Technologies Corporate

expense and

other Total Revenue $ 455,377 $ 134,473 $ — $ 589,850 Operating profit (income before income taxes), as reported $ 33,700 $ 45,529 $ (15,839 ) $ 63,390 Depreciation and amortization 55,701 5,662 96 61,459 Separation and supplemental benefit costs (1) — — 5,137 5,137 Royalty expense (2) 2,277 — — 2,277 Restructuring and other charges 2,512 — — 2,512 Interest expense, net — — 6,229 6,229 Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,190 $ 51,191 $ (4,377 ) $ 141,004 Operating profit margin, as reported 7.4 % 33.9 % 10.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.7 % 38.1 % 23.9 %

_______________________

Supplemental benefit costs related to enhanced or supplemental benefits provided to employees no longer participating in Dover Corporation benefit and compensation plans. These costs are expected to be incurred through the end of 2020. Royalty expense represents charges for the right to use of Dover Corporation patents and other intangible assets.





Six months ended June 30, 2017 (in thousands, except percentages) Production &

Automation

Technologies Drilling

Technologies Corporate

expense and

other Total Revenue $ 378,975 $ 107,464 $ — $ 486,439 Operating profit (income before income taxes), as reported $ 17,844 $ 34,647 $ (5,140 ) $ 47,351 Depreciation and amortization 47,785 5,947 — 53,732 Royalty expense (1) 4,933 — — 4,933 Restructuring and other charges 13 — — 13 Interest expense, net — — 120 120 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 70,575 $ 40,594 $ (5,020 ) $ 106,149 Operating profit margin, as reported 4.7 % 32.2 % 9.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.6 % 37.8 % 21.8 %

_______________________

Royalty expense represents charges for the right to use of Dover Corporation patents and other intangible assets.





Adjusted Working Capital

(in thousands) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Receivables, net of allowances $ 254,342 $ 202,024 Inventories, net 215,164 201,591 Accounts payable (131,221 ) (98,826 ) Adjusted working capital $ 338,285 $ 304,789



