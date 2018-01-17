Apple : Accelerates US Investment and Job Creation

Apple® today announced a new set of investments to build on its
commitment to support the American economy and its workforce,
concentrated in three areas where Apple has had the greatest impact on
job creation: direct employment by Apple, spending and investment with
Apple's domestic suppliers and manufacturers, and fueling the
fast-growing app economy which Apple created with iPhone® and the App
Store®. Apple is already responsible for creating and supporting over 2
million jobs across the United States and expects to generate even more
jobs as a result of the initiatives being announced today.
Combining new investments and Apple's current pace of spending with
domestic suppliers and manufacturers — an estimated $55 billion for 2018
— Apple's direct contribution to the US economy will be more than $350
billion over the next five years, not including Apple's ongoing tax
payments, the tax revenues generated from employees' wages and the sale
of Apple products.
Planned capital expenditures in the US, investments in American
manufacturing over five years and a record tax payment upon repatriation
of overseas profits will account for approximately $75 billion of
Apple's direct contribution.
"Apple is a success story that could only have happened in America, and
we are proud to build on our long history of support for the US
economy," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We believe deeply in the power of
American ingenuity, and we are focusing our investments in areas where
we can have a direct impact on job creation and job preparedness. We
have a deep sense of responsibility to give back to our country and the
people who help make our success possible."
Apple, already the largest US taxpayer, anticipates repatriation tax
payments of approximately $38 billion as required by recent changes to
the tax law. A payment of that size would likely be the largest of its
kind ever made.
Growing Apple's US Operations
Apple expects to invest over $30 billion in capital expenditures in the
US over the next five years and create over 20,000 new jobs through
hiring at existing campuses and opening a new one. Apple already employs
84,000 people in all 50 states.
The company plans to establish an Apple campus in a new location, which
will initially house technical support for customers. The location of
this new facility will be announced later in the year.
Over $10 billion of Apple's expanded capital expenditures will be
investments in data centers across the US. Over the last decade, Apple
has invested billions of dollars in data centers and co-located
facilities in seven US states, including North Carolina, Oregon, Nevada,
Arizona, and a recently announced project in Iowa.
Today, Apple is breaking ground on a new facility in downtown Reno,
which will support its existing Nevada facilities.
All of Apple's US facilities, including offices, retail stores and data
centers, are powered by 100 percent renewable energy sources like solar,
wind and micro-hydro power, which Apple generates or purchases from
local projects. The new campus announced today will also be powered
entirely by green energy.
Investing in Apple's Domestic Suppliers and Manufacturing Partners
Building on the initial success of the Advanced Manufacturing Fund
announced last spring, Apple is increasing the size of the fund from $1
billion to $5 billion. The fund was established to support innovation
among American manufacturers and help others establish a presence in the
US. It is already backing projects with leading manufacturers in
Kentucky and rural Texas.
Apple works with over 9,000 American suppliers — large and small
businesses in all 50 states — and each of Apple's core products relies
on parts or materials made in the US or provided by US-based suppliers.
Preparing Students for the App Economy
Apple, which has a 40-year history in education, also plans to
accelerate its efforts across the US in support of coding education as
well as programs focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and
Math (STEAM).
The iOS app economy has created more than 1.6 million jobs in the US and
generated $5 billion in revenue for American app developers in 2017.
With demand for coding skills stronger than ever, today there are more
than 500,000 unfilled programming-related positions across the country,
and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that by 2020 there will
be 1.4 million more software development jobs than applicants qualified
to fill them.¹
To address the coding skills gap and help prepare more people for jobs
in software development, Apple created a powerful yet easy-to-learn
coding language called Swift™, the free Swift Playgrounds™ app and a
free curriculum, App Development with Swift, which are available to
anyone and are already being used by millions of students at K-12
schools, summer camps and leading community colleges across the country.
Over 100,000 students and teachers have also attended coding classes at
Apple retail stores.
Apple will expand these initiatives and add new programs to support
teachers and teacher training. The company is also increasing funding
for its ConnectED program, so students in historically underserved
communities have a chance to learn app coding skills and enjoy other
benefits of technology in the classroom.
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the
Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with
iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple's four software
platforms — iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide seamless experiences
across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services
including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple's more
than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on
earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.
¹According to code.org, there are currently 503,338 open computing jobs
nationwide.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
forward-looking statements include without limitation those about
Apple's plans for future investments and expansion, taxes, Apple's plans
for managing its cash balances, and repatriation of overseas cash. These
statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may
differ. More information regarding potential risks and other factors
that could affect Apple's financial results is included in Apple's
filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations" sections of Apple's most recently filed periodic reports on
Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Apple assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information,
which speak as of their respective dates.
NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom),
or call Apple's Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.
© 2018 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, iPhone, the App Store,
Swift, Swift Playgrounds and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple.
Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective
owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117005748/en/