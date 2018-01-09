Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Apple : Defends Its Smartphone Practices for Children After Investor Critique

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 01:54am CET
By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. defended its record of providing parental controls and other protections for children who use its iPhones and other devices, after a pair of prominent investors called on the tech giant to take more steps to curb the ill effects of smartphones.

In a statement late Monday, Apple said that its mobile software includes extensive parental controls governing different types of content and applications, noting that it started offering some of them as early as 2008.

"We think deeply about how our products are used and the impact they have on users and the people around them," Apple said in the statement. "We take this responsibility very seriously and we are committed to meeting and exceeding our customers' expectations, especially when it comes to protecting kids."

The statement didn't directly comment on a letter sent to Apple Saturday by Jana Partners LLC, a leading activist investor, and the California State Teachers' Retirement System, or Calstrs, a major pension fund. That letter, first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, urged Apple to develop new software tools to help parents control and limit phone use. They also asked the company to assist in studying the impact of overuse of smartphones on mental health.

Write to Tripp Mickle at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
02:59a Samsung Electronics profit guidance misses expectations as won weighs
02:59a Samsung Electronics profit guidance misses expectations as won weighs
02:56a APPLE : meeting Customers Expectations,especially When It Comes To Protecting Ki..
02:43a Samsung Elec profit guidance misses expectations as won weighs
01:57a APPLE : Defends Its Smartphone Practices for Children After Investor Critique--U..
01:54a APPLE : Defends Its Smartphone Practices for Children After Investor Critique
01/08 APPLE : Business Highlights
01/08 FRENCH PROSECUTOR LAUNCHES PROBE INT : judicial source
01/08 APPLE : Investors urge Apple to tackle smartphone addiction
01/08 APPLE : Two large investors call on Apple to address youth phone addiction
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/08 UBS : Apple could repurchase $122B through 2019
01/08 Apple Watch control coming to Whirlpool appliances; KeyBanc sees poor iPhone ..
01/08 APPLE CASH : What Would Warren Buffett Say?
01/08 ENGADGET : Nvidia Beats Apple To The Punch
01/08 3 Reasons Apple Won't Buy Netflix
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 274 B
EBIT 2018 74 961 M
Net income 2018 57 353 M
Finance 2018 167 B
Yield 2018 1,38%
P/E ratio 2018 15,35
P/E ratio 2019 14,46
EV / Sales 2018 2,67x
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
Capitalization 899 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | AAPL | US0378331005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 185 $
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE3.41%888 390
HP INC3.52%35 422
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO4.81%24 004
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC2.63%12 337
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-21.87%8 469
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED4.97%6 978
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.