Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Apple : EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 11:46am CET

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust authorities will decide by April 23 whether to clear iPhone maker Apple's buy of British music discovery app Shazam, the European Commission said on Thursday.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust authorities will decide by April 23 whether to clear iPhone maker Apple buy of British music discovery app Shazam, the European Commission said on Thursday.

Apple sought EU approval for the deal on Wednesday, according to a filing on the EU competition agency's website. The move had been expected after seven European countries including France, Italy and Spain asked the Commission to take charge of the case.

The Commission, which has previously expressed concerns about big companies acquiring small but data-rich rivals, can clear the deal with or without conditions or open a four-month long investigation.

Shazam, a U.K.-based app that lets users identify songs by pointing a smart phone at the audio source, would fit in with Apple's music streaming service which competes against Spotify.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
11:46aAPPLE : EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23
RE
09:03aCineworld's full-year revenue rises on blockbuster releases
RE
07:39aBALANCING ACT : Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beijing
RE
03:06aGLOBAL ENERGY EFFICIENT LIGHTING TEC : Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Mark..
AQ
03/14Google, Apple face EU law on business practices
RE
03/14Google, Apple face EU law on business practices
RE
03/14Europe Tightens Screws on U.S. Tech Amid Trans-Atlantic Tensions Over Trade
DJ
03/14APPLE : France Targets Apple, Google for 'Abusive Commercial Practices' -- Updat..
DJ
03/14France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts - minister
RE
03/14FRANCE TO SUE GOOGLE, APPLE OVER DEV : minister
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:00aCirrus Logic Turns The Light On 
03/14Assessing Cirrus Logic's Last Quarter And Flat Guidance 
03/14Apple Faces The 'Unpredictable Trump' Risk 
03/14FAAMG In Risk Zone 
03/14APPLE : Trillion Dollar Time? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 263 B
EBIT 2018 69 933 M
Net income 2018 57 925 M
Finance 2018 148 B
Yield 2018 1,47%
P/E ratio 2018 15,68
P/E ratio 2019 13,70
EV / Sales 2018 2,91x
EV / Sales 2019 2,83x
Capitalization 913 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | AAPL | US0378331005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 191 $
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE6.35%913 170
HP INC13.42%38 860
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE31.48%29 976
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC43.24%16 998
DELL TECHNOLOGIES-4.85%15 418
PEGATRON CORPORATION--.--%6 840
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.