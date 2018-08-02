Apple Hits New All-Time High, Reaches $1 Trillion Market Cap -- Data Talk

Apple Inc. (AAPL) closed at $207.39, up $5.89 or 2.92%
-- New all-time high (Based on available data back to Dec. 12, 1980)
-- Up three consecutive days, up 9.2% over this period
-- On Thursday, Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a market value of $1 trillion when its shares climbed above $207.04 in midday trading
-- Best performer in the DJIA today
-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today
-- Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today
-- Contributed 39.94 points to the DJIA today
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet