Apple Hits New All-Time High, Reaches $1 Trillion Market Cap -- Data Talk

Apple Inc. (AAPL) closed at $207.39, up $5.89 or 2.92%

-- New all-time high (Based on available data back to Dec. 12, 1980)

-- Up three consecutive days, up 9.2% over this period

-- On Thursday, Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a market value of $1 trillion when its shares climbed above $207.04 in midday trading

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Contributed 39.94 points to the DJIA today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet