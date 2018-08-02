Log in
APPLE (AAPL)
Apple Hits New All-Time High, Reaches $1 Trillion Market Cap -- Data Talk

08/02/2018 | 11:59pm CEST

Apple Inc. (AAPL) closed at $207.39, up $5.89 or 2.92%

-- New all-time high (Based on available data back to Dec. 12, 1980)

-- Up three consecutive days, up 9.2% over this period

-- On Thursday, Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a market value of $1 trillion when its shares climbed above $207.04 in midday trading

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Contributed 39.94 points to the DJIA today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 2.92% 207.39 Delayed Quote.19.07%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.03% 25326.16 Delayed Quote.2.49%
NASDAQ 100 1.36% 7372.1481 Delayed Quote.13.70%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.24% 7802.6852 Delayed Quote.11.65%
S&P 500 0.49% 2827.22 Real-time Quote.5.34%
Latest news on APPLE
08/02Apple Hits New All-Time High, Reaches $1 Trillion Market Cap -- Data Talk
DJ
08/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Leads Parade of Apple Winners
DJ
08/02APPLE : Business Highlights
AQ
08/02APPLE : becomes first U.S. company to reach $1 trillion market cap
AQ
08/02Apple Market Value Hits $1 Trillion
DJ
08/02APPLE : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Control Of Series-Parallel Mode ..
AQ
08/02APPLE : Tim Cook Is Boring, So Now Apple Is Only Worth $1 Trillion
AQ
08/02APPLE : Patience pays off for decades-long Apple shareholders
RE
08/02APPLE : post positive third-quarter results
AQ
08/02APPLE : the road to a trillion-dollar enterprise
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02FACEBOOK : Felled By The Herd 
08/02Apple pays two-thirds of Irish tax bill 
08/02Don't Count Out The Growth Stocks Just Yet 
08/02Comcast bringing Amazon Prime Video to Xfinity 
08/02Surge pushes Apple over $1T 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 263 B
EBIT 2018 70 086 M
Net income 2018 58 605 M
Finance 2018 131 B
Yield 2018 1,34%
P/E ratio 2018 17,24
P/E ratio 2019 14,89
EV / Sales 2018 3,06x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 935 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 214 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE19.07%935 302
NOKIA OYJ20.18%30 478
MEITU INC--.--%3 227
DORO AB-1.60%119
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%84
DIGIA OYJ12.77%82
