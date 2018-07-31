Apple : Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts)

Three Months EndedJune 30, 2018

Nine Months EndedJuly 1, 2017

June 30, 2018

July 1, 2017

Net sales

$

53,265 $

45,408 $

202,695 $ 176,655

Cost of sales(1) 32,844 27,920 124,940 108,400 Gross margin

20,421

17,488

77,755 68,255

Operating expenses:

Research and development(1) 3,701 2,937 10,486 8,584 Selling, general and administrative(1)

4,108

3,783

12,489 11,447

Total operating expenses 7,809 6,720 22,975 20,031

Operating income 12,612 10,768 54,780 48,224 Other income/(expense), net

672

540

1,702 1,948

Income before provision for income taxes 13,284 11,308 56,482 50,172 Provision for income taxes

1,765

2,591

11,076 12,535

Net income $ 11,519 $ 8,717 $ 45,406 $ 37,637

Earnings per share: Basic

$

2.36 $

1.68 $

9.07 $ 7.18

Diluted $ 2.34 $ 1.67 $ 8.99 $ 7.14

Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic

4,882,167

5,195,088

5,006,640

5,239,847

Diluted 4,926,609 5,233,499 5,050,963 5,274,394

Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.73 $ 0.63 $ 1.99 $ 1.77

(1)Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of sales

$ $

Research and development $ 675 $ 566 $ 1,987 $ 1,730 Selling, general and administrative

250 426

$ $

216 411

$ $

759

$ $

662

1,249

1,274

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value)

June 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

ASSETS:

Current assets:

Short-term marketable securities 38,999 53,892 Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,289 Accounts receivable, net 17,874 Vendor non-trade receivables 17,799 Other current assets 12,488 13,936 Total current assets 115,761 128,645 Long-term marketable securities 172,773 194,714 Other non-current assets 22,546 18,177 Total assets $ 349,197$ 375,319 Current liabilities: Accrued expenses 25,184 25,744 Commercial paper 11,974 11,977 Current portion of long-term debt 5,498 6,496 Total current liabilities 88,548 100,814 Deferred revenue, non-current 2,878 2,836 Other non-current liabilities 45,694 40,415 Total liabilities 234,248 241,272 Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 12,600,000 shares authorized; 4,842,917 and 5,126,201 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 38,624 35,867 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (3,111) (150) Total shareholders' equity 114,949 134,047 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 375,319 31,971 $ 14,104 12,263 Inventories 5,936 4,855

Property, plant and equipment, net 38,117 33,783

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Accounts payable $ 38,489 $ 49,049

Deferred revenue 7,403 7,548

Long-term debt 97,128 97,207

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Retained earnings 79,436 98,330

349,197 $

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Nine Months EndedJune 30, 2018

July 1, 2017

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

$

20,289 $ 20,484

Operating activities: Net income

45,406 37,637

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization

8,149 7,673

Share-based compensation expense 3,995 3,666 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit)

(33,109) 4,764

Other (410) (142) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net 3,756 3,381 Inventories

(1,114) (1,014)

Vendor non-trade receivables 5,536 3,312 Other current and non-current assets

(65) (3,229)

Accounts payable (11,139) (5,212) Deferred revenue

Other current and non-current liabilities

Cash generated by operating activities

(103) 37,00957,911

(418) (1,942)48,476

Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities

(56,133) (123,781)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 46,290 19,347 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

41,614 76,747

Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (10,272) (8,586) Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net

(431) (248)

Purchases of non-marketable securities (1,788) (213) Proceeds from non-marketable securities Other

Cash generated by/(used in) investing activities

310 126

(523)104

19,067

(36,504)

Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock

328

274

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,267) (1,646) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents

(10,182) (9,499)

Repurchases of common stock (53,634) (25,105) Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net

6,969 21,725

Repayments of term debt (6,500) (3,500)

Change in commercial paper, net

(10) 3,866

Cash used in financing activities

Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

(65,296)(13,885)

11,682 (1,913)

$

31,971$18,571

Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 8,819 $ 9,752 Cash paid for interest

$

2,120 $ 1,456