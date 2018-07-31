|
Apple : Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts)
Three Months EndedJune 30, 2018
Nine Months EndedJuly 1, 2017
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
Net sales
$
53,265 $
45,408 $
202,695 $ 176,655
|
Cost of sales(1)
|
32,844
|
27,920
|
124,940
|
108,400
Gross margin
20,421
17,488
77,755 68,255
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development(1)
|
3,701
|
2,937
|
10,486
|
8,584
Selling, general and administrative(1)
4,108
3,783
12,489 11,447
|
Total operating expenses
|
7,809
|
6,720
|
22,975
|
20,031
|
Operating income
|
12,612
|
10,768
|
54,780
|
48,224
Other income/(expense), net
672
540
1,702 1,948
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
13,284
|
11,308
|
56,482
|
50,172
Provision for income taxes
1,765
2,591
11,076 12,535
|
Net income
|
$
|
11,519
|
$
|
8,717
|
$
|
45,406
|
$
|
37,637
$
2.36 $
1.68 $
9.07 $ 7.18
|
Diluted
|
$
2.34
|
$
1.67
|
$
8.99
|
$
7.14
|
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
4,882,167
5,195,088
5,006,640
5,239,847
|
Diluted
|
4,926,609
|
5,233,499
|
5,050,963
|
5,274,394
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$
0.73
|
$
0.63
|
$
1.99
|
$
1.77
(1)Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of sales
$ $
|
Research and development
|
$
675
|
$
566
|
$
1,987
|
$
1,730
Selling, general and administrative
250 426
$ $
216 411
$ $
759
$ $
662
1,249
1,274
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value)
June 30, 2018
September 30, 2017
ASSETS:
|
Short-term marketable securities
|
38,999
|
53,892
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
20,289
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
17,874
|
Vendor non-trade receivables
|
17,799
|
Other current assets
|
12,488
|
13,936
|
Total current assets
|
115,761
|
128,645
|
Long-term marketable securities
|
172,773
|
194,714
|
Other non-current assets
|
22,546
|
18,177
|
Total assets
|
$
|
349,197$
|
375,319
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accrued expenses
|
25,184
|
25,744
|
Commercial paper
|
11,974
|
11,977
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
5,498
|
6,496
|
Total current liabilities
|
88,548
|
100,814
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
2,878
|
2,836
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
45,694
|
40,415
|
Total liabilities
|
234,248
|
241,272
|
Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 12,600,000 shares
|
authorized; 4,842,917 and 5,126,201 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
38,624
|
35,867
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|
(3,111)
|
(150)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
114,949
|
134,047
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
375,319
31,971 $ 14,104 12,263
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
38,117
|
33,783
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
38,489
|
$
49,049
|
Deferred revenue
|
7,403
|
7,548
|
Long-term debt
|
97,128
|
97,207
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Retained earnings
|
79,436
|
98,330
349,197 $
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Nine Months EndedJune 30, 2018
July 1, 2017
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
$
20,289 $ 20,484
45,406 37,637
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
8,149 7,673
|
Share-based compensation expense
3,995
|
3,666
Deferred income tax expense/(benefit)
(33,109) 4,764
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable, net
3,756
|
3,381
Inventories
(1,114) (1,014)
|
Vendor non-trade receivables
5,536
|
3,312
Other current and non-current assets
(65) (3,229)
|
Accounts payable
(11,139)
|
(5,212)
Deferred revenue
Other current and non-current liabilities
Cash generated by operating activities
(103) 37,00957,911
Purchases of marketable securities
(56,133) (123,781)
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
46,290
|
19,347
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
41,614 76,747
|
Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(10,272)
|
(8,586)
Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net
(431) (248)
|
Purchases of non-marketable securities
(1,788)
|
(213)
Proceeds from non-marketable securities Other
Cash generated by/(used in) investing activities
310 126
(523)104
19,067
(36,504)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
328
274
|
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(2,267)
|
(1,646)
Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents
(10,182) (9,499)
|
Repurchases of common stock
(53,634)
|
(25,105)
Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net
6,969 21,725
|
Repayments of term debt
(6,500)
|
(3,500)
Change in commercial paper, net
(10) 3,866
Cash used in financing activities
Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
(65,296)(13,885)
11,682 (1,913)
$
|
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
8,819
|
$
9,752
Cash paid for interest
$
2,120 $ 1,456
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
261 B
|
EBIT 2018
|
69 310 M
|
Net income 2018
|
57 783 M
|
Finance 2018
|
137 B
|
Yield 2018
|
1,42%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
16,53
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
14,35
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
3,13x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
3,11x
|
Capitalization
|
955 B
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends APPLE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
39
|Average target price
|
203 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
7,0%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|APPLE
|12.22%
|954 569