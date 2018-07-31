Log in
APPLE (AAPL)
Apple : Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements

07/31/2018

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts)

Three Months EndedJune 30, 2018

Nine Months EndedJuly 1, 2017

June 30, 2018

July 1, 2017

Net sales

$

53,265 $

45,408 $

202,695 $ 176,655

Cost of sales(1)

32,844

27,920

124,940

108,400

Gross margin

20,421

17,488

77,755 68,255

Operating expenses:

Research and development(1)

3,701

2,937

10,486

8,584

Selling, general and administrative(1)

4,108

3,783

12,489 11,447

Total operating expenses

7,809

6,720

22,975

20,031

Operating income

12,612

10,768

54,780

48,224

Other income/(expense), net

672

540

1,702 1,948

Income before provision for income taxes

13,284

11,308

56,482

50,172

Provision for income taxes

1,765

2,591

11,076 12,535

Net income

$

11,519

$

8,717

$

45,406

$

37,637

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

2.36 $

1.68 $

9.07 $ 7.18

Diluted

$

2.34

$

1.67

$

8.99

$

7.14

Shares used in computing earnings per share:

Basic

4,882,167

5,195,088

5,006,640

5,239,847

Diluted

4,926,609

5,233,499

5,050,963

5,274,394

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.73

$

0.63

$

1.99

$

1.77

(1)Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of sales

$ $

Research and development

$

675

$

566

$

1,987

$

1,730

Selling, general and administrative

250 426

$ $

216 411

$ $

759

$ $

662

1,249

1,274

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value)

June 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

ASSETS:

Current assets:

Short-term marketable securities

38,999

53,892

Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,289

Accounts receivable, net

17,874

Vendor non-trade receivables

17,799

Other current assets

12,488

13,936

Total current assets

115,761

128,645

Long-term marketable securities

172,773

194,714

Other non-current assets

22,546

18,177

Total assets

$

349,197$

375,319

Current liabilities:

Accrued expenses

25,184

25,744

Commercial paper

11,974

11,977

Current portion of long-term debt

5,498

6,496

Total current liabilities

88,548

100,814

Deferred revenue, non-current

2,878

2,836

Other non-current liabilities

45,694

40,415

Total liabilities

234,248

241,272

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 12,600,000 shares

authorized; 4,842,917 and 5,126,201 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

38,624

35,867

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(3,111)

(150)

Total shareholders' equity

114,949

134,047

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

375,319

31,971 $ 14,104 12,263

Inventories

5,936

4,855

Property, plant and equipment, net

38,117

33,783

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Accounts payable

$

38,489

$

49,049

Deferred revenue

7,403

7,548

Long-term debt

97,128

97,207

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Retained earnings

79,436

98,330

349,197 $

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Nine Months EndedJune 30, 2018

July 1, 2017

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

$

20,289 $ 20,484

Operating activities:

Net income

45,406 37,637

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

8,149 7,673

Share-based compensation expense

3,995

3,666

Deferred income tax expense/(benefit)

(33,109) 4,764

Other

(410)

(142)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

3,756

3,381

Inventories

(1,114) (1,014)

Vendor non-trade receivables

5,536

3,312

Other current and non-current assets

(65) (3,229)

Accounts payable

(11,139)

(5,212)

Deferred revenue

Other current and non-current liabilities

Cash generated by operating activities

(103) 37,00957,911

(418) (1,942)48,476

Investing activities:

Purchases of marketable securities

(56,133) (123,781)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

46,290

19,347

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

41,614 76,747

Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(10,272)

(8,586)

Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net

(431) (248)

Purchases of non-marketable securities

(1,788)

(213)

Proceeds from non-marketable securities Other

Cash generated by/(used in) investing activities

310 126

(523)104

19,067

(36,504)

Financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

328

274

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(2,267)

(1,646)

Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents

(10,182) (9,499)

Repurchases of common stock

(53,634)

(25,105)

Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net

6,969 21,725

Repayments of term debt

(6,500)

(3,500)

Change in commercial paper, net

(10) 3,866

Cash used in financing activities

Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

(65,296)(13,885)

11,682 (1,913)

$

31,971$18,571

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

8,819

$

9,752

Cash paid for interest

$

2,120 $ 1,456

Apple Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
