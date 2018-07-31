Log in
APPLE (AAPL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/31 10:00:00 pm
190.29 USD   +0.20%
11:21pAPPLE : Revenue, Earnings Top Estimates -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:09pAPPLE : shares rise on 3Q jump in average price of iPhones
AQ
10:58pAPPLE : Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
Apple : Q3 Data Summary

07/31/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

Apple Inc.

Q3 2018 Unaudited Summary Data

(Units in thousands, Revenue in millions)

Reportable Segments

Americas

Europe

Greater China

Japan

Rest of Asia PacificTotal Apple

Q2 2018

Q3 2017

Sequential ChangeYear/Year ChangeRevenue

Revenue

Revenue

Revenue

$24,841

$20,376 - 1% 20%

13,846

10,675 - 12% 14%

13,024

8,004 - 27% 19%

5,468

3,624 - 29% 7%

3,958$61,137

2,729 - 20% 16%

$45,408 - 13% 17%Product Summary

iPhone (1)

iPad (1)

Mac (1)

Services (2)

Other Products (1)(3)

Total Apple

Units

Revenue

Units

Revenue

Units

Revenue

Units

Revenue

Units

Revenue

41,300

$29,906

52,217

$38,032

41,026

$24,846

- 21%

- 21%

1%

20%

11,553

4,741

9,113

4,113

11,424

4,969

27%

15%

1%

- 5%

3,720

5,330

4,078

5,848

4,292

5,592

-9%

- 9%

- 13%

- 5%

9,548

9,190

7,266

4%

31%

3,740

3,954

2,735

- 5%

37%

$53,265

$61,137

$45,408

- 13%

17%

Q2 2018

  • (1) Includes deferrals and amortization of related software upgrade rights and non-software services.

    Q3 2017

    Sequential Change

  • (2) Includes revenue from Digital Content and Services, AppleCare, Apple Pay, licensing and other services. Services revenue in the third quarter of 2018 included a favorable one-time item of $236 million in connection with the final resolution of various lawsuits.

  • (3) Includes sales of AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Year/Year Change

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 20:57:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 261 B
EBIT 2018 69 310 M
Net income 2018 57 783 M
Finance 2018 137 B
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 16,53
P/E ratio 2019 14,35
EV / Sales 2018 3,13x
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capitalization 955 B
