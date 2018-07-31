Apple : Q3 Data Summary
07/31/2018 | 10:58pm CEST
Apple Inc.
Q3 2018 Unaudited Summary Data
(Units in thousands, Revenue in millions)
Reportable Segments
Americas
Europe
Greater China
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific Total Apple
Q2 2018
Q3 2017
Sequential Change Year/Year Change Revenue
Revenue
Revenue
Revenue
$24,841
$20,376 - 1% 20%
13,846
10,675 - 12% 14%
13,024
8,004 - 27% 19%
5,468
3,624 - 29% 7%
3,958 $61,137
2,729 - 20% 16%
$45,408 - 13% 17% Product Summary
iPhone (1)
iPad (1)
Mac (1)
Services (2)
Other Products (1)(3)
Total Apple
Units
Revenue
Units
Revenue
Units
Revenue
Units
Revenue
Units
Revenue
41,300
$29,906
52,217
$38,032
41,026
$24,846
- 21%
- 21%
1%
20%
11,553
4,741
9,113
4,113
11,424
4,969
27%
15%
1%
- 5%
3,720
5,330
4,078
5,848
4,292
5,592
-9%
- 9%
- 13%
- 5%
9,548
9,190
7,266
4%
31%
3,740
3,954
2,735
- 5%
37%
$53,265
$61,137
$45,408
- 13%
17%
Q2 2018
(1) Includes deferrals and amortization of related software upgrade rights and non-software services.
Q3 2017
Sequential Change
(2) Includes revenue from Digital Content and Services, AppleCare, Apple Pay, licensing and other services. Services revenue in the third quarter of 2018 included a favorable one-time item of $236 million in connection with the final resolution of various lawsuits.
(3) Includes sales of AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Year/Year Change
Disclaimer
Apple Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 20:57:06 UTC
Sales 2018
261 B
EBIT 2018
69 310 M
Net income 2018
57 783 M
Finance 2018
137 B
Yield 2018
1,42%
P/E ratio 2018
16,53
P/E ratio 2019
14,35
EV / Sales 2018
3,13x
EV / Sales 2019
3,11x
Capitalization
955 B
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
APPLE 12.22% 954 569