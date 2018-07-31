Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/31 10:00:00 pm
190.29 USD   +0.20%
11:21pAPPLE : Revenue, Earnings Top Estimates -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:09pAPPLE : shares rise on 3Q jump in average price of iPhones
AQ
10:58pAPPLE : Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apple : Q3 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

Revenue Up 17 Percent and EPS Up 40 Percent to New June Quarter Records

Services Revenue Reaches New All-Time High

Cupertino, California - July 31, 2018 - Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2018 third quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $53.3 billion, an increase of 17 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.34, up 40 percent. International sales accounted for 60 percent of the quarter's revenue.
"We're thrilled to report Apple's best June quarter ever, and our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "Our Q3 results were driven by continued strong sales of iPhone, Services and Wearables, and we are very excited about the products and services in our pipeline."
"Our strong business performance drove revenue growth in each of our geographic segments, net income of $11.5 billion, and operating cash flow of $14.5 billion," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. "We returned almost $25 billion to investors through our capital return program during the quarter, including $20 billion in share repurchases."
Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter:
  • revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion
  • gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent
  • operating expenses between $7.95 billion and $8.05 billion
  • other income/(expense) of $300 million
  • tax rate of approximately 15 percent before discrete items
Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.73 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2018.
Apple will provide live streaming of its Q3 2018 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PDT on July 31, 2018 at www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company's estimated revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income/(expense), tax rate, and plans for return of capital. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of global and regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent product introductions and transitions, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services and technological innovations on a timely basis; the effect that product introductions and transitions, changes in product pricing and product mix, and increases in component and other costs could have on the Company's gross margin; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products, including cellular network carriers and other resellers; the inventory and other asset risks associated with the Company's need to order, or commit to order, product components in advance of customer orders; the continued availability on acceptable terms, or at all, of certain components, services and new technologies essential to the Company's business, including components and technologies that may only be available from sole or limited sources; the dependency of the Company on manufacturing and logistics services provided by third parties, many of which are located outside of the US and which may affect the quality, quantity or cost of products manufactured or services rendered to the Company; the effect of product and services design and manufacturing defects on the Company's financial performance and reputation; the dependency of the Company on third-party intellectual property and digital content, which may not be available to the Company on commercially reasonable terms or at all; the dependency of the Company on support from third-party software developers to develop and maintain software applications and services for the Company's products; the impact of unfavorable legal proceedings, such as a potential finding that the Company has infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; the impact of changes to laws and regulations that affect the Company's activities, including the Company's ability to offer products or services to customers in different regions; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with its international activities, including complying with laws and regulations affecting the Company's international operations; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company's retail stores; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company's investments in new business strategies and acquisitions; the impact on the Company's business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; the continued service and availability of key executives and employees; political events, international trade disputes, war, terrorism, public health issues, natural disasters, and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products; financial risks, including risks relating to currency fluctuations, credit risks and fluctuations in the market value of the Company's investment portfolio; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple's four software platforms - iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS - provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.
Press Contact

Josh Rosenstock

Apple

[email protected]

(408) 862-1142

Investor Relations Contacts

Nancy Paxton

Apple

[email protected]

(408) 974-5420

Matt Blake

Apple

[email protected]

(408) 974-7406

© 2018 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 20:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
11:21pAPPLE : Revenue, Earnings Top Estimates -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:17pAPPLE : Mac Pro 2019 release date, news and rumors
AQ
11:17pMACBOOK 2018 : what we want to see
AQ
11:17pAPPLE : Surface Pro 5 release date, news and rumors
AQ
11:09pAPPLE : shares rise on 3Q jump in average price of iPhones
AQ
10:58pAPPLE : Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
10:58pAPPLE : Q3 Data Summary
PU
10:53pAPPLE : Q3 Earnings Release
PU
10:52pAPPLE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
10:50pAPPLE : Revenue, Earnings Top Estimates -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:23pApple Delivers Solid Results 
04:48pApple +2.4% on Q3 beats with Services at all-time high 
04:31pApple declares $0.73 dividend 
04:31pApple beats by $0.16, beats on revenue 
03:02pWhat to watch in Apple's Q3 report today 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 261 B
EBIT 2018 69 310 M
Net income 2018 57 783 M
Finance 2018 137 B
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 16,53
P/E ratio 2019 14,35
EV / Sales 2018 3,13x
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capitalization 955 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 203 $
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE12.22%954 569
NOKIA OYJ20.70%31 782
MEITU INC--.--%3 347
INTOPS CO LTD--.--%138
DORO AB0.46%119
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%84
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.