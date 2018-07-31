Apple : Q3 Earnings Release

Revenue Up 17 Percent and EPS Up 40 Percent to New June Quarter Records

Services Revenue Reaches New All-Time High

Cupertino, California - July 31, 2018 - Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2018 third quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $53.3 billion, an increase of 17 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.34, up 40 percent. International sales accounted for 60 percent of the quarter's revenue. "We're thrilled to report Apple's best June quarter ever, and our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "Our Q3 results were driven by continued strong sales of iPhone, Services and Wearables, and we are very excited about the products and services in our pipeline." "Our strong business performance drove revenue growth in each of our geographic segments, net income of $11.5 billion, and operating cash flow of $14.5 billion," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. "We returned almost $25 billion to investors through our capital return program during the quarter, including $20 billion in share repurchases." Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter: revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion

gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent

operating expenses between $7.95 billion and $8.05 billion

other income/(expense) of $300 million

tax rate of approximately 15 percent before discrete items Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.73 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2018. Apple will provide live streaming of its Q3 2018 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PDT on July 31, 2018 at www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/ . This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Consolidated Financial Statements View PDF

Data Summary View PDF

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company's estimated revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income/(expense), tax rate, and plans for return of capital. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of global and regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent product introductions and transitions, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services and technological innovations on a timely basis; the effect that product introductions and transitions, changes in product pricing and product mix, and increases in component and other costs could have on the Company's gross margin; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products, including cellular network carriers and other resellers; the inventory and other asset risks associated with the Company's need to order, or commit to order, product components in advance of customer orders; the continued availability on acceptable terms, or at all, of certain components, services and new technologies essential to the Company's business, including components and technologies that may only be available from sole or limited sources; the dependency of the Company on manufacturing and logistics services provided by third parties, many of which are located outside of the US and which may affect the quality, quantity or cost of products manufactured or services rendered to the Company; the effect of product and services design and manufacturing defects on the Company's financial performance and reputation; the dependency of the Company on third-party intellectual property and digital content, which may not be available to the Company on commercially reasonable terms or at all; the dependency of the Company on support from third-party software developers to develop and maintain software applications and services for the Company's products; the impact of unfavorable legal proceedings, such as a potential finding that the Company has infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; the impact of changes to laws and regulations that affect the Company's activities, including the Company's ability to offer products or services to customers in different regions; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with its international activities, including complying with laws and regulations affecting the Company's international operations; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company's retail stores; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company's investments in new business strategies and acquisitions; the impact on the Company's business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; the continued service and availability of key executives and employees; political events, international trade disputes, war, terrorism, public health issues, natural disasters, and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products; financial risks, including risks relating to currency fluctuations, credit risks and fluctuations in the market value of the Company's investment portfolio; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple's four software platforms - iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS - provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Press Contact Josh Rosenstock Apple [email protected] (408) 862-1142

Investor Relations Contacts Nancy Paxton Apple [email protected] (408) 974-5420 Matt Blake Apple [email protected] (408) 974-7406