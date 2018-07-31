Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/31 10:00:00 pm
190.29 USD   +0.20%
APPLE : Revenue, Earnings Top Estimates -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:09pAPPLE : shares rise on 3Q jump in average price of iPhones
AQ
10:58pAPPLE : Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
Apple : Revenue, Earnings Top Estimates -- Update

07/31/2018 | 10:50pm CEST

By Tripp Mickle

Apple Inc. said delivered its best-ever revenue for the June quarter, typically its weakest period, as demand for high-price iPhones remained resilient and services like app-store sales swelled to all-time highs.

The results for Apple's fiscal third quarter show how the world's most valuable company is finding ways to grow amid a contracting global smartphone market that is roiling its rivals.

"Growth was strong all around the world," Apple finance chief Luca Maestri said during an interview.

Though iPhone sales usually weaken in the spring and summer as anticipation builds for new devices expected in September, Mr. Maestri said demand has remained consistent, particularly for the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus. "Customers are really valuing the features in the products," he said.

Shares of Apple, up 28% over the past year, rose 2.6% to $195.30 in after-hours trading.

Apple's move to raise iPhone prices continued to pay off in the period with sales of its flagship product rising 20% to $29.91 billion even as shipments rose less than 1% to 41.3 million. Meanwhile, the company's services business reported record revenue of $9.55 billion, a 31% increase from a year ago, strengthening the case that Apple is in the midst of a transformation from a device-driven business into one increasingly reliant on sales of subscriptions and software.

The combination drove total revenue up 17% to $53.26 billion in the latest period, above Wall Street expectations and near the high end of its own guidance. Profit rose 32% to $11.52 billion, or $2.34 a share, also above analysts' consensus estimates.

Apple signaled it expects to sustain strong iPhone sales in the current quarter with a forecast for total revenue of between $60 billion and $62 billion, which would represent a healthy 14% to 18% increase from a year ago. The expected jump reflects a small boost from a trio of new devices the company is expected to release in September, analysts say, including an update to the $999 iPhone X, its first oversize phone with an organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display and a 6.1" LCD phone with facial recognition technology.

The new phones are projected to be priced between $699 for the LCD device and $1,099 for the plus-size handset, according to UBS, potentially ensuring another year of higher average iPhone prices to lift Apple's total revenue.

Analysts had estimated the $999 iPhone X made up one-quarter of total iPhones sold, which helped lift average selling prices per iPhone by nearly 20% to about $724.

Write to Tripp Mickle at [email protected]

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 5:29 p.m. ET because the original version misstated the percentage growth in iPhone revenue. Revenue from iPhone sales grew 20% in the third quarter, not 14.4%.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 261 B
EBIT 2018 69 310 M
Net income 2018 57 783 M
Finance 2018 137 B
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 16,53
P/E ratio 2019 14,35
EV / Sales 2018 3,13x
EV / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capitalization 955 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 203 $
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
