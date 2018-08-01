Apple Shares Headed for All-Time High After 3Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently at $198.45, up $8.16 or 4.29%

-- Would be all-time high (Based on available data back to Dec. 12, 1980)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 2, 2018 when it rose 4.42%

-- On Tuesday, Apple reported its best-ever revenue on demand for iPhones and app store purchases

-- Earlier today, Benzinga reported that three companies raised their price target on Apple shares

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Contributed 55.33 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:12:49 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet