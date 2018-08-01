Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/01 05:06:36 pm
200.315 USD   +5.27%
04:46pApple Shares Headed for All-Time High After 3Q Earnings Report --..
DJ
04:31pS&P 500 MOVERS : Hbi, ipgp
AQ
04:31pNASDAQ 100 MOVE : Idxx, aapl
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apple Shares Headed for All-Time High After 3Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 04:46pm CEST

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently at $198.45, up $8.16 or 4.29%

-- Would be all-time high (Based on available data back to Dec. 12, 1980)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 2, 2018 when it rose 4.42%

-- On Tuesday, Apple reported its best-ever revenue on demand for iPhones and app store purchases

-- Earlier today, Benzinga reported that three companies raised their price target on Apple shares

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Contributed 55.33 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:12:49 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 5.46% 200.98 Delayed Quote.12.44%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.26% 25474.45 Delayed Quote.2.82%
NASDAQ 100 0.83% 7291.4051 Delayed Quote.12.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.76% 7729.2728 Delayed Quote.10.53%
S&P 500 0.49% 2816.29 Real-time Quote.4.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
04:46pApple Shares Headed for All-Time High After 3Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
04:43pHuawei to buck global telecom trends
AQ
04:31pS&P 500 MOVERS : Hbi, ipgp
AQ
04:31pNASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Idxx, aapl
AQ
04:26pAPPLE : shares hit record as bright forecast highlights future demand
RE
04:17pDOW MOVERS : Cat, aapl
AQ
04:14pApple shares hit record as bright forecast highlights future demand
RE
03:53pAPPLE : on track to reach the trillion
03:37pAPPLE : Cupertino City Council Balks at New Tax After Apple Objects
DJ
03:33pHuawei beats Apple in smartphone sales for the first time
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:20aApple hits new all-time high as analysts boost targets 
10:12aJuly ChartBook - Trend Indicators And Relative Performance And Top Momentum E.. 
08:30aApple Is Firing On All Cylinders 
08:05aFed Says No Rate Hike (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07:35aOwn Apple, Don't Trade It - Cramer's Mad Money (7/31/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 261 B
EBIT 2018 69 331 M
Net income 2018 57 804 M
Finance 2018 137 B
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 16,57
P/E ratio 2019 14,38
EV / Sales 2018 3,05x
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
Capitalization 933 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 203 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE12.44%933 434
NOKIA OYJ21.52%31 123
MEITU INC--.--%3 346
DORO AB-1.83%118
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%85
DIGIA OYJ10.64%81
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.