Apple Shares Headed for All-Time High After 3Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is currently at $198.45, up $8.16 or 4.29%
-- Would be all-time high (Based on available data back to Dec. 12, 1980)
-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 2, 2018 when it rose 4.42%
-- On Tuesday, Apple reported its best-ever revenue on demand for iPhones and app store purchases
-- Earlier today, Benzinga reported that three companies raised their price target on Apple shares
-- Best performer in the DJIA today
-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today
-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
-- Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today
-- Contributed 55.33 points to the DJIA so far today
All data as of 10:12:49 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet