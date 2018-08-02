Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/02 06:24:43 pm
206.525 USD   +2.49%
06:11pAPPLE : Pay cracks billion-transaction milestone
AQ
06:08pApple Market Value Hits $1 Trillion
DJ
06:07pAPPLE : Patience pays off for decades-long Apple shareholders
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apple hits $1 trillion stock market valuation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 05:59pm CEST
Customers use computers inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple Inc became the first $1 trillion (£767 billion) publicly listed U.S. company on Thursday, crowning a decade-long rise fuelled by its ubiquitous iPhone that transformed it from a niche player in personal computers into a global powerhouse spanning entertainment and communications.

The tech company's stock jumped 2.8 percent to as high as $207.05, bringing its gain to about 9 percent since Tuesday when it reported June-quarter results above expectations and said it bought back $20 billion of its own shares.

Started in the garage of co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976, Apple has pushed its revenue beyond the economic outputs of Portugal, New Zealand and other countries. Along the way, it has changed how consumers connect with one another and how businesses conduct daily commerce.

Apple's stock market value is greater than the combined capitalization of Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble and AT&T. It now accounts for 4 percent of the S&P 500.

One of three founders, Jobs was driven out of Apple in the mid-1980s, only to return a decade later and rescue the computer company from near bankruptcy.

He launched the iPhone in 2007, dropping "Computer" from Apple's name and super-charging the cellphone industry, catching Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Samsung Electronics and Nokia off guard. That put Apple on a path to overtake Exxon Mobil in 2011 as the largest U.S. company by market value.

The Silicon Valley stalwart's stock has surged more than 50,000 percent since its 1980 initial public offering, dwarfing the S&P 500's approximately 2,000-percent increase during the same almost four decades.

During that time, Apple evolved from selling Mac personal computers to becoming an architect of the mobile revolution with a cult-like following.

Jobs, who died in 2011, was succeeded as chief executive by Tim Cook, who has doubled the company's profits but struggled to develop a new product to replicate the society-altering success of the iPhone, which has seen sales taper off in recent years.

In 2006, the year before the iPhone launch, Apple generated less than $20 billion in sales and net profit just shy of $2 billion. By last year, its sales had grown more than 11-fold to $229 billion - the fourth highest in the S&P 500 - and net income had mushroomed at twice that rate to $48.4 billion, making it the most profitable publicly-listed U.S. company.

One of five U.S. companies since the 1980s to take a turn as Wall Street's largest company by market capitalization, Apple could lose its lead to the likes of Alphabet Inc or Amazon.com Inc if it does not find a major new product or service as demand for smartphones loses steam.

G
raphic - Apple revenue by segment, product units: https://tmsnrt.rs/2LNgw6q

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.21% 1237.34 Delayed Quote.17.05%
AMAZON.COM 0.89% 1814.27 Delayed Quote.53.67%
APPLE 2.56% 206.7299 Delayed Quote.19.07%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.28% 25265.45 Delayed Quote.2.49%
NASDAQ 100 0.78% 7335.2256 Delayed Quote.13.70%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 7762.5071 Delayed Quote.11.65%
S&P 500 -0.10% 2813.38 Real-time Quote.5.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
06:11pAPPLE : Pay cracks billion-transaction milestone
AQ
06:08pApple Market Value Hits $1 Trillion
DJ
06:07pAPPLE : Patience pays off for decades-long Apple shareholders
RE
06:00pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Tech stocks gain; Apple hits $1 trillion
AQ
05:59pApple hits $1 trillion stock market valuation
RE
05:27pAPPLE : post positive third-quarter results
AQ
05:17pAPPLE : post positive third-quarter results
AQ
05:12pAPPLE : says it has paid two-thirds of 13 billion euro Irish tax bill
RE
04:50pAPPLE : Profits push Apple toward $1T
AQ
04:47pDOW MOVERS : Dwdp, aapl
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:56aSurge pushes Apple over $1T 
11:41aFITBIT : Just Treading Water 
10:46aIDC : Worldwide tablet market -13.5% in Q2 
10:25aApple nears winning the race to $1T 
09:53aTrade Wars Extend Worries 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 263 B
EBIT 2018 70 086 M
Net income 2018 58 605 M
Finance 2018 131 B
Yield 2018 1,34%
P/E ratio 2018 17,24
P/E ratio 2019 14,89
EV / Sales 2018 3,06x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 935 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 214 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE19.07%935 302
NOKIA OYJ20.18%30 478
MEITU INC--.--%3 227
DORO AB-1.60%119
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%84
DIGIA OYJ12.77%82
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.