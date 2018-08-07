Log in
Apple : levinson, arthur d

08/07/2018 | 12:41am CEST

APPLE INC

Reported by LEVINSON ARTHUR D

FORM 4

(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 08/06/18 for the Period Ending 08/02/18

Address

ONE APPLE PARK WAY

CUPERTINO, CA, 95014

Telephone

(408) 996-1010

CIK

0000320193

Symbol

AAPL

SIC Code

3571 - Electronic Computers

Industry

Phones & Handheld Devices

Sector

Technology

Fiscal Year

09/30

http://www.edgar-online.com © Copyright 2018, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

LEVINSON ARTHUR D

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

APPLE INC [ AAPL ]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

__ X __ Director _____ Officer (give title below)

_____ 10% Owner _____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

ONE APPLE PARK WAY

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

8/2/2018

(Street)

CUPERTINO, CA 95014

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any

3. Trans. Code (Instr. 8)

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)

7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or (D)

Price

Common Stock

8/2/2018

M

20000

A

$25.6171

1153283

D

Common Stock

8/2/2018

S

20000

D

$206.58

(1)

1133283

D

Common Stock

8/3/2018

M

15000

A

$25.6171

1148283

D

Common Stock

8/3/2018

S

15000

D

$206.96

(2)

1133283

D

Common Stock

14000

I

By Spouse

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

(Instr. 3)

2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security

3. Trans. Date

3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any

4. Trans. Code (Instr. 8)

5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date

7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)

8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)

9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)

10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)

11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Date Exercisable

Expiration Date

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

Director Stock Option (Right to Buy)

$25.6171

8/2/2018

M

20000

8/14/2008

8/14/2018

Common Stock

20000.0

$0

15000

D

Director Stock Option (Right to Buy)

$25.6171

8/3/2018

M

15000

8/14/2008

8/14/2018

Common Stock

15000.0

$0

0

D

Explanation of Responses:

(1) This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $206.02 to $206.98; the price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price.

The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transactions were effected upon request to the SEC staff, Apple, or a security holder of Apple.

(2)

This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $206.77 to $207.045; the price reported above reflects the weighted average sale price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transactions were effected upon request to the SEC staff, Apple, or a security holder of Apple.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

LEVINSON ARTHUR D ONE APPLE PARK WAY CUPERTINO, CA 95014

X

Signatures /s/ Sam Whittington, Attorney-in-Fact for Arthur D. Levinson

8/6/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 22:40:07 UTC
