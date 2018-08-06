Log in
Apple

APPLE (AAPL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/03 10:00:00 pm
207.99 USD   +0.29%
11:54aApple removes most of U.S. conspiracy theorist's podcasts from iT..
RE
07:21aAPPLE : Debate
AQ
01:01aTAIWAN SEMICOND : Apple iPhone chip supplier says virus will delay s..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Apple removes most of U.S. conspiracy theorist's podcasts from iTunes

08/06/2018 | 11:54am CEST
FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Most of U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's podcasts from his right-wing media platform Infowars have been removed from Apple and podcast apps, the media news website BuzzFeed quoted a company spokesman as saying on Sunday.

The move by Apple is the most sweeping of a recent crackdown on Jones's programs by Facebook and other online sites that have suspended or removed some of his conspiracy-driven content.

Apple told Buzzfeed that it had removed the entire library for five of Jones's six Infowars podcasts including the shows "War Room" and the daily "The Alex Jones Show".

Only one programme provided by Infowars, "RealNews with David Knight" remained on Apple's platforms on Sunday, according to media accounts.

An Apple spokesperson was not available for comment early on Monday.

In other recent actions against Jones, Facebook suspended the radio and Internet host's personal profile for 30 days in late July from Facebook's site for what the company said was bullying and hate speech.

Facebook also announced early Monday that it had removed four pages belonging to Alex Jones for "repeatedly posting content over the past several days" that breaks its community standards.

The company said it removed the pages "for glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies."

Also, Spotify, a music and podcast streaming company, removed some specific episodes of Jones's programs last week.

"We take reports of hate content seriously and review any podcast episode or song that is flagged by our community," a spokesperson said late on Sunday.

"Spotify can confirm it has removed specific episodes of ‘The Alex Jones Show’ podcast for violating our hate content policy," the spokesperson said.

Since founding Infowars in 1999, Jones has built a vast audience. Among the theories he has promoted is that the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington were staged by the government.

He has also promoted a theory that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was faked by left-wing forces to promote gun control. The shooting left 26 children and adults dead at a Connecticut elementary school.

Jones is currently being sued in Texas by two Sandy Hook parents, seeking at least $1 million (£771,370), claiming that they have been the subject of harassment driven by his programs.

Neither Jones nor a representative for Infowars were available early on Monday for comment.

(Reporting by Rich McKay; Additional reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Potter)

By Rich McKay
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.29% 207.99 Delayed Quote.22.90%
FACEBOOK 0.80% 177.78 Delayed Quote.0.75%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA -2.34% 175.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 263 B
EBIT 2018 70 088 M
Net income 2018 58 531 M
Finance 2018 131 B
Yield 2018 1,30%
P/E ratio 2018 17,80
P/E ratio 2019 15,45
EV / Sales 2018 3,32x
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
Capitalization 1 005 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 215 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE22.90%1 022 300
NOKIA OYJ18.72%30 109
MEITU INC--.--%3 229
DORO AB-2.63%115
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%84
DIGIA OYJ11.91%82
